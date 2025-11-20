403
51 Nations Support IAEA’s Role in Aiding Palestine
(MENAFN) Fifty-one nations announced on Wednesday that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) could play a pivotal role in delivering both immediate and long-term support to the state of Palestine.
In a collective declaration, countries including Türkiye, the UK, Spain, Italy, and China emphasized that the IAEA is an “authorized body” capable of offering critical assistance to the state of Palestine, aimed at alleviating the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.
Levent Eler, Türkiye’s permanent envoy to the UN Office in Vienna, read the joint statement during the Board of Governors meeting.
The declaration highlighted that the IAEA could help meet the State of Palestine’s requirements in areas such as nuclear medicine, non-destructive testing, and the evaluation of soil, air, and water contamination.
The participating nations also welcomed the recent ceasefire arrangement in Gaza, urging all sides to adhere to and implement the accord fully.
Furthermore, the statement conveyed serious concern about the humanitarian situation in the occupied Palestinian territories, particularly in Gaza, noting that the volume of aid entering Gaza remains “significantly below” the levels agreed under the ceasefire.
