Kingman Announces Drone Magnetometer Survey At Historic Mohave Gold Project & Completion Of NI 43-101 Report

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 20, 2025) - Kingman Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: KGS) (OTCQB: KGSSF) (FSE: 47A) ("Kingman" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on exploration activities at its flagship Mohave Gold Projectlocated just outside Kingman, Arizona and adjacent to the historic Music Mountain Mine.

Due to the recent U.S. government shutdown, the Company has experienced delays in proceeding with the next phase of drilling. While these administrative matters were being resolved, Kingman was proactively advancing alternative exploration initiatives to continue generating value and geological insight across the property.

As part of this strategy, Kingman is in the process of engaging a contractor to complete a high-resolution drone-based magnetometer survey over the entire Rosebud property. This modern, cost-effective geophysical survey will provide detailed subsurface information related to vein systems, fault structures, and key geologic contacts. This data is essential to refining drill targets and enhancing the overall geologic model of the historic district.

"The Mohave Project sits in one of Arizona's most storied gold-producing regions, and we are fully committed to advancing the Project and utilizing this robust gold market to appreciate shareholder value," said Simon Studer, interim CEO of Kingman Minerals Ltd. "While the shutdown takes its course, our focus is on maximizing efficiency, deepening our technical understanding, and identifying the most promising zones for future work. With the recent gross proceeds raised of $2,112,953, the Company is fully funded."

The Company anticipates the drone survey will commence in the coming weeks, with results expected shortly thereafter. The data collected will play a key role in guiding Kingman's next phases of exploration and may also highlight previously unrecognized gold-bearing structures across the property.

Additionally, the Company is pleased to announce the completion of an updated NI 43-101 compliant technical report on the Property. (The report will be available on SEDAR+ under the Company's profile upon approval).

Kingman Minerals will continue to update shareholders as new information becomes available and as exploration plans progress toward the upcoming drill program.

TECHNICAL INFORMATION

The technical information in the Company's release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed on behalf of the Company by, Qualified Person: Bradley C. Peek, MSc. CPG Qualified Person for Kingman Minerals Ltd.

ABOUT

Kingman Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: KGS) is a publicly traded exploration and development company focused on precious metals in North America. The company's flagship project is the fully owned historic Rosebud Mine, located in the Music Mountains, Mohave County, Arizona. High-grade gold and silver veins were discovered in the area in the 1880's and were mined mainly in the late 20's and 30's. Underground development on the Rosebud property included a 400-foot shaft and approximately 2,500 feet of drifts, raises, and crosscuts. The company believes that to explore the full potential of the area, drilling and sampling along strike and depth extensions of existing and additional vein structures is essential.