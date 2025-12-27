Ankita Bhandari Case Probe Fair, Transparent: Uttarakhand ADGP Murugesan

Uttarakhand Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) V Murugesan on Saturday addressed the recent controversy surrounding the Ankita Bhandari murder case, asserting that the investigation was conducted in a fair, transparent and professional manner, adding that courts at every level had expressed satisfaction with the probe. He, however, stressed that if any new facts emerge, "appropriate and effective action will be taken." This comes days after a fresh controversy erupted after Urmila Sanawar, actress and wife of former BJP MLA from Jwalapur (Haridwar) Suresh Rathore, had posted a clip regarding the Ankita Bhandari murder case.

Probe was fair and transparent: ADGP

Speaking to ANI following the recent controversy, Uttarakhand ADGP said, "When information about the incident involving Ankita Bhandari came to light, the government immediately constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the leadership of a woman IPS officer. All the accused were arrested, effective prosecution was ensured, and as a result of strong legal representation, they were not granted bail during the investigation and trial."

Courts rejected CBI probe pleas

Murugesan further added that a petition seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe was filed before the Nainital High Court, which rejected it, expressing confidence in the SIT's investigation. "During the course of the investigation, a petition was also filed in the High Court seeking a CBI probe into the case. However, the Nainital High Court dismissed the petition for a CBI investigation in the Ankita Bhandari murder case, expressing confidence in the SIT's investigation and stating that it was being conducted properly. Therefore, there was no need for a CBI inquiry," he said.

He said the matter was also taken to the Supreme Court, which expressed satisfaction with the investigation and dismissed the petition.

"Based on the SIT investigation, a chargesheet was filed against the accused, and after completion of the trial, the lower court sentenced them to life imprisonment," the ADGP said.

Public urged to share credible information

Uttarakhand ADGP also urged the public to come forward with any credible information. "If any individual had any evidence, it could have been provided to the SIT during the investigation. This is also the responsibility of a conscientious citizen. At that time, the police had publicly appealed that if anyone possessed any evidence or information related to VIP involvement or any other aspect of the case, they should come forward and share it."

Action on recent controversy

FIR filed over viral audio clip

Addressing the recent audio clip circulating on social media, Murugesan said, "Regarding the audio clip currently circulating on social media, separate FIRs have been registered, and investigations are underway. If any new facts emerge during the investigation, appropriate and effective action will be taken."

He noted that several cases have been registered in connection with the recent audio clip, and these are being investigated in accordance with the law. "If anyone has additional information or evidence related to this matter, they may share it with the investigating agencies," he appealed.

On December 25, the police filed an FIR at the Nehru Colony police station in Dehradun against Saharanpur resident Urmila Sanawar and her husband, Suresh Rathore, under sections of the IT Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including criminal intimidation and common intention. According to the police, an FIR has been registered under Section 67 of the Information Technology (Amendment) Act, 2008, and Sections 308(7), 351(2), 352, and 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, against the two accused.

"This is an extremely serious case and is being thoroughly investigated. The state government's clear intention is to ensure a fair, transparent, and comprehensive investigation, and that no fact or evidence is overlooked. The government is committed to leaving no stone unturned and to taking strict and appropriate action based on whatever facts emerge," he added.

The Ankita Bhandari Murder Case

Ankita Bhandari (19) was killed by the manager of the Vanantara resort in Rishikesh, Pulkit Arya, in September 2022, for allegedly refusing to provide "special services" to VIP guests. Three accused, including Pulkit, were sentenced to life imprisonment in May 2025 for murdering the receptionist. Pulkit Arya is the son of former BJP leader Vinod Arya, who was expelled from the party following the murder. (ANI)

