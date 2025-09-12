Centre Assures Full Support For Kerala's Rapid Rail Project: Manohar Lal Khattar
Addressing the Kerala Urban Conclave in Kochi, Union Minister Khattar said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had already brought the project to his notice.
"The success of Kochi Metro and the Water Metro proves Kerala's capability in executing world-class urban transport systems. The ongoing expansion of the Kochi Metro also reflects the spirit of cooperation between the state and the Centre," the Minister said.
The Union Minister noted that a similar collaborative approach was being witnessed in the implementation of Smart City projects in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram.
He underscored that urban transformation in Kerala is advancing steadily with strong backing from the Union government.
Looking ahead, the Minister said Kerala had the potential to emerge as the world's longest "linear city", spanning nearly 700 km from Kasaragod in the north to Thiruvananthapuram in the south.
"Within a few years, Kerala will touch close to 95 per cent urbanisation, making it the most urbanised state in India," he pointed out.
The union minister called upon the state to aspire to global benchmarks in urban infrastructure and livability.
"Cities like Dubai, Singapore, London and Washington have set high standards in modern urban living. Kerala too must aim to reach the top spot in India for urban development and quality of life," he said.
The Union Minister's assurance comes at a time when the Kerala government is actively seeking approval and funding for the RRTS, envisioned as a game-changer in connecting major towns and cities across the state through high-speed, energy-efficient rail services.
Officials at the conclave said the DPR for the project is in its final stages and is likely to be submitted soon.
If approved, the RRTS will mark another milestone in Kerala's journey toward sustainable, inclusive and modern urban growth.
