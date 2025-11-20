EAA To Showcase Global Solutions For Inclusive, Innovative Education At WISE 12

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Education Above All (EAA) Foundation, a global education and development organisation, will lead seven high-level sessions at the World Innovation Summit for Education (WISE 12), held under the theme“Humanity: Human Values at the Heart of Education,” on November 24–25, 2025 at QNCC.

Through these sessions, the EAA Foundation will highlight cutting-edge solutions that expand access to education, empower youth, and drive inclusive social and economic development.

EAA Foundation CEO Mohammed Al Kubaisi said,“WISE 12 offers a critical platform to reaffirm that education is not merely a learning pathway, but a foundation for dignity, opportunity, and human progress.

Through our sessions, Education Above All Foundation is demonstrating how innovation, partnerships, and local leadership can transform the lives of children and youth, especially those living on the margins.”