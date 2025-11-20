Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UK Premier Condemns Anti-Muslim Hatred

2025-11-20 02:51:45
(MENAFN) The British prime minister on Wednesday described anti-Muslim prejudice as "abhorrent" and emphasized that the growing number of incidents requires urgent attention.

"Anti-Muslim hatred is abhorrent ... and has no place in our society," Keir Starmer declared during the weekly Prime Minister's Questions session in the House of Commons.

His statement followed a question from Labour Party representative Afzal Khan, who asked the prime minister to detail the measures the government plans to implement to counter the rising levels of racism and Islamophobia targeting Muslims in the UK.

In his reply, Starmer affirmed: "The increasing instance must be addressed, it’s why we are increasing funding to protect mosques, Muslim faith schools across the country."

He further emphasized that the new fund will oversee anti-Muslim hatred, noting that the government continues to refine the definition of such hatred as the nation observes Islamophobia Awareness Month (IAM) in November.

