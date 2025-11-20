403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UN officials urges for more support for Syria
(MENAFN) Senior United Nations officials on Wednesday urged the international community to step up support for Syria’s political transition and address its growing humanitarian crisis, highlighting the hindrance caused by sanctions and underfunded aid programs.
UN Deputy Special Envoy for Syria Najat Rochdi told the Security Council, “After five decades of dictatorship and 14 years of war, Syria seeks to build a new era… the challenges are truly daunting in making good on the commitments made to the Syrian people on an inclusive political transition, in dealing with the past and in rebuilding the economy.” She noted that more than a million refugees have returned to Syria, signaling progress but emphasizing the need for continued engagement.
Rochdi welcomed the Security Council’s decision to lift sanctions on Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa and Interior Minister Anas Khattab, describing it as “an important step toward reintegrating Syria into the international community.” She also urged the repeal of secondary sanctions under the Caesar Act, citing them as a major obstacle to reconstruction and economic revival, essential for stability and a successful political transition.
Addressing Israel’s ongoing military actions in southern Syria, Rochdi warned that “Israeli military operations and incursions into Syrian territory continue, in grave violation of Syria's sovereignty and of international law. They endanger civilians, inflame regional tensions, undermine the fragile security environment, and threaten the political transition.” She called for compliance with the 1974 Disengagement Agreement and appealed to the Security Council to enforce its responsibilities.
On the humanitarian front, Lisa Doughten of the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) highlighted the urgent needs of more than 16 million people in Syria. She noted that “more than 1.2 million refugees have now returned from neighboring countries since last December” and that “more than 1.9 million people who were displaced internally have also returned,” yet many still face severe hardships, including food shortages affecting 70% of returning refugees.
Despite limited funding, Doughten said UN agencies and partners reach 3.4 million people on average each month across Syria — 24% more than last year — thanks to improved access and operational conditions. She stressed the Syria response is only 26% funded, urging donors to act urgently, particularly to support winter assistance for 2 million people, which has received only 12% of required funding.
Doughten emphasized that recovery must go beyond emergency relief, stating, “The people of Syria do not want to rely on emergency aid,” calling instead for “concrete, targeted and large-scale investment in development and reconstruction.”
UN Deputy Special Envoy for Syria Najat Rochdi told the Security Council, “After five decades of dictatorship and 14 years of war, Syria seeks to build a new era… the challenges are truly daunting in making good on the commitments made to the Syrian people on an inclusive political transition, in dealing with the past and in rebuilding the economy.” She noted that more than a million refugees have returned to Syria, signaling progress but emphasizing the need for continued engagement.
Rochdi welcomed the Security Council’s decision to lift sanctions on Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa and Interior Minister Anas Khattab, describing it as “an important step toward reintegrating Syria into the international community.” She also urged the repeal of secondary sanctions under the Caesar Act, citing them as a major obstacle to reconstruction and economic revival, essential for stability and a successful political transition.
Addressing Israel’s ongoing military actions in southern Syria, Rochdi warned that “Israeli military operations and incursions into Syrian territory continue, in grave violation of Syria's sovereignty and of international law. They endanger civilians, inflame regional tensions, undermine the fragile security environment, and threaten the political transition.” She called for compliance with the 1974 Disengagement Agreement and appealed to the Security Council to enforce its responsibilities.
On the humanitarian front, Lisa Doughten of the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) highlighted the urgent needs of more than 16 million people in Syria. She noted that “more than 1.2 million refugees have now returned from neighboring countries since last December” and that “more than 1.9 million people who were displaced internally have also returned,” yet many still face severe hardships, including food shortages affecting 70% of returning refugees.
Despite limited funding, Doughten said UN agencies and partners reach 3.4 million people on average each month across Syria — 24% more than last year — thanks to improved access and operational conditions. She stressed the Syria response is only 26% funded, urging donors to act urgently, particularly to support winter assistance for 2 million people, which has received only 12% of required funding.
Doughten emphasized that recovery must go beyond emergency relief, stating, “The people of Syria do not want to rely on emergency aid,” calling instead for “concrete, targeted and large-scale investment in development and reconstruction.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment