Russia's War Against Ukraine Pursues Genocidal Intent, Experts Claim

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was discussed during a panel at Ukrinform marking the 92nd anniversary of the Holodomor - the genocide of the Ukrainian people.

According to Liudmyla Hrynevych, leading researcher at the Institute of History of Ukraine of the National Academy of Sciences and director of the Holodomor Research and Education Center, the collapse of the Soviet totalitarian system did not end genocidal practices against Ukrainians, which continue today in the form of Russia's armed aggression.

“The natural dissolution of the Soviet Union in 1991, the revival of national states, and the development of a democratic Ukraine gave hope that the dramatic past of Ukrainians was finally behind us. The unprovoked war that Putin's Russia launched in 2014 and continues to wage against Ukraine shows that genocidal intentions and actions aimed at destroying the Ukrainian nation remain a challenge both for Ukraine and for the entire democratic world,” Hrynevych stressed.

One form of genocide is the forced or compelled migration of Ukrainians during the war, noted Oleksandr Hladun, Deputy Director of the Ptukha Institute for Demography and Social Studies of the National Academy of Sciences, corresponding member of NASU and Doctor of Economics.

“People are taken from the occupied territories to Russia, and we do not even know the scale of this. There is information that the Russian leadership plans to use Ukrainians from the occupied territories to develop Siberia and the Far East. Another effect of the war is voluntary emigration abroad - and it is unknown how many will return. Russia's main goal is the liquidation of Ukrainians as an ethnic, and perhaps even as a national group. Some are deported, some are killed, some leave on their own, and some will submit and become russified. This genocidal policy in various forms and means has already continued for more than 100 years,” Hladun said.

Meanwhile, Anton Drobovych, head of the Center for Human Rights and War Memorialization at the Kyiv School of Economics and PhD in philosophy, believes that genocide against Ukrainians will end only after the dissolution of Russia.

“The best scenario is the dismantling of this pseudo-federation, establishing effective control over criminals, and holding a public tribunal in accordance with justice standards. If we do not do this, we will only have a temporary measure,” Drobovych noted.

The panel, dedicated to the 92nd anniversary of the Holodomor – genocide of the Ukrainian people, sought to interpret the continuity of Russia's imperial tradition toward Ukraine. It examined the crimes of the Holodomor and Russia's current war as consecutive actions driven by the intent of systematically destroying the Ukrainian nation.

