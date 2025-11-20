403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Israel renews airstrikes on Gaza, killing twenty-five despite truce
(MENAFN) At least 25 people in Gaza lost their lives and 77 others were wounded on Wednesday after Israeli warplanes carried out a new round of airstrikes, according to reports. The attacks marked a serious breach of the already-fragile ceasefire that has been in effect since last month.
Officials noted that several of the injured remain in life-threatening condition.
According to the available accounts, Israeli forces launched multiple assaults across various parts of the Strip during the evening. The military asserted that the bombings were carried out in retaliation for alleged gunfire directed at its units stationed in Rafah, located in southern Gaza.
Civil Defense representatives reported that the strikes hit numerous locations throughout the day. They stated that the escalation began with artillery fire on a home in Gaza City’s Shujaiya district, resulting in the death of a young Palestinian. A second attack in the same neighborhood struck a group of civilians, leaving one person dead and dozens more hurt.
Further bombardments by Israeli aircraft reportedly targeted the Endowments Ministry building in Gaza City’s Zeitoun area. Five individuals—among them a pregnant woman and a child—were killed in that strike.
Additional casualties were recorded in the southern part of the territory, where three Palestinians were killed and others wounded after an attack on a civilian gathering in Khan Younis, according to the accounts.
The strikes also hit zones from which Israeli troops had previously withdrawn under the ceasefire arrangement established on Oct. 10, as stated by reports.
Hamas condemned the attacks, calling them a “horrific massacre” and “a dangerous escalation through which war criminal (Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu seeks to resume the genocide against our people.” The group rejected Israeli allegations of gunfire on its forces, describing them as “a weak and exposed attempt to justify its crimes and violations.”
Hamas urged Türkiye, the US, Egypt, and Qatar—countries involved in guaranteeing the ceasefire—to intervene immediately and push Israel to halt actions that could collapse the agreement.
Since October 2023, Israeli military operations have killed nearly 70,000 people in Gaza—most of them women and children—injured more than 170,000, and left the territory largely destroyed, according to reports.
Officials noted that several of the injured remain in life-threatening condition.
According to the available accounts, Israeli forces launched multiple assaults across various parts of the Strip during the evening. The military asserted that the bombings were carried out in retaliation for alleged gunfire directed at its units stationed in Rafah, located in southern Gaza.
Civil Defense representatives reported that the strikes hit numerous locations throughout the day. They stated that the escalation began with artillery fire on a home in Gaza City’s Shujaiya district, resulting in the death of a young Palestinian. A second attack in the same neighborhood struck a group of civilians, leaving one person dead and dozens more hurt.
Further bombardments by Israeli aircraft reportedly targeted the Endowments Ministry building in Gaza City’s Zeitoun area. Five individuals—among them a pregnant woman and a child—were killed in that strike.
Additional casualties were recorded in the southern part of the territory, where three Palestinians were killed and others wounded after an attack on a civilian gathering in Khan Younis, according to the accounts.
The strikes also hit zones from which Israeli troops had previously withdrawn under the ceasefire arrangement established on Oct. 10, as stated by reports.
Hamas condemned the attacks, calling them a “horrific massacre” and “a dangerous escalation through which war criminal (Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu seeks to resume the genocide against our people.” The group rejected Israeli allegations of gunfire on its forces, describing them as “a weak and exposed attempt to justify its crimes and violations.”
Hamas urged Türkiye, the US, Egypt, and Qatar—countries involved in guaranteeing the ceasefire—to intervene immediately and push Israel to halt actions that could collapse the agreement.
Since October 2023, Israeli military operations have killed nearly 70,000 people in Gaza—most of them women and children—injured more than 170,000, and left the territory largely destroyed, according to reports.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment