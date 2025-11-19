403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Dark Web Attracts Laid-Off Workers, Teenagers, And Elite Talent, With A Median Job Seeker Age Of 24
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Kaspersky Digital Footprint Intelligence prepared a new report Inside the dark web job market: Their talent, our threat. There was a two-fold increase in the number of résumés and jobs posted on underground forums in Q1 2024 compared to Q1 2023, and this number remained on the same level in Q1 2025. Overall, in 2025, résumés outnumber vacancies 55% to 45%, driven by global layoffs and an influx of younger candidates. Age distribution among the candidates shows a median seeker age of just 24, with a marked teenager presence.
Jobs found on the dark web are predominantly related to cybercrime or other illegal activities, although some legitimate positions are present as well. Kaspersky findings show a shadow economy where 69% of job seekers did not specify a preferred field, openly signaling they'd take any paid opportunity – from programming to running scams or high-stakes cyber operations. The most in-demand IT roles posted by employers on the dark web reflect a mature criminal ecosystem:
Jobs found on the dark web are predominantly related to cybercrime or other illegal activities, although some legitimate positions are present as well. Kaspersky findings show a shadow economy where 69% of job seekers did not specify a preferred field, openly signaling they'd take any paid opportunity – from programming to running scams or high-stakes cyber operations. The most in-demand IT roles posted by employers on the dark web reflect a mature criminal ecosystem:
-
developers (accounted for 17% of vacancies) create attack tools;
penetration testers (12%) probe networks for weaknesses;
money launderers (11%) clean illicit funds through layered transactions;
carders (6%) steal and monetize payment data;
traffers (5%) drive victims to phishing sites or infected downloads.
-
Don't follow links to suspicious-looking webpages. Never respond to unsolicited“easy money” offers, especially via Telegram or obscure forums. Verify job legitimacy through official channels.
If you are a teen – report suspicious posts to parents or authorities. No high wage is worth a criminal record.
-
Train employees to recognize phishing and suspicious links.
Implement dark web monitoring for employee credentials and ex-staffer résumés. Train HR to spot“shadow experience” in applicant histories. Mandate multi-layered fraud detection – money mules and carders are entry-level roles in larger attack chains.
Continuous monitoring of dark web resources significantly improves the coverage of various sources of potential threats, and allows customers to track threat actor's plans and trends in their activities. This type of monitoring is a part of Kaspersky's Digital Footprint Intelligence service.
Use multiple sources of Threat Intelligence information (with coverage of surface, deep and dark web resources) to stay aware of actual TTPs used by threat actors.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment