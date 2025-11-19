403
Chinese PM calls on SCO to bring world under good governance
(MENAFN) Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Tuesday emphasized the importance of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) taking a more active role in enhancing global governance. He stated that the SCO should “play a greater role in bringing the world under good governance.”
Li made these remarks while speaking at the 24th Meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of SCO Member States in Moscow, according to reports.
The premier highlighted China’s readiness to collaborate with all SCO members to accelerate the establishment of the SCO Development Bank. He also encouraged member countries to “steadily increase the installed capacity of photovoltaic and wind power, each by 10 million kilowatts in the next five years.”
“The SCO is equipped and capable of taking the joint implementation of the Global Governance Initiative as an opportunity to play a greater role in bringing the world under good governance,” Li added.
He further urged SCO members to foster development and security through cooperation and work with the global community to “jointly uphold multilateralism and promote universal security and lasting peace.”
“China is willing to work with all member countries to pay more attention to strategic coordination, effectively promote the implementation of cooperation, optimize and improve the operation mechanism, further enhance cohesion, capacity for action, and influence, and continuously make the SCO better and stronger,” Li stated.
Li arrived in Moscow on Monday to attend the SCO meeting. The organization currently includes 10 member states, two observers, and 14 dialogue partners.
