Israeli Strike in Lebanon Leaves Government Worker Dead
(MENAFN) A government staff member lost his life and 11 others sustained injuries on Wednesday following an Israeli airstrike that targeted a vehicle in the village of al-Tiri, located in the Bint Jbeil district of southern Lebanon, according to a news agency.
Bilal Cheaito, who served as a treasurer in al-Tiri, was killed when his vehicle was struck. The explosion also harmed 10 students traveling on a nearby school bus, in addition to the bus driver, stated the report.
The news agency added that the targeted vehicle was ignited by the strike, prompting civil defense teams to intervene to put out the flames, while the injured were taken to a medical facility in Bint Jbeil.
Security officials informed a media outlet that the deceased was affiliated with Hezbollah, though they refrained from offering additional information.
A ceasefire pact between Hezbollah and Israel has remained in place since Nov. 27, 2024, effectively reducing the hostilities that had escalated between the two parties after the Gaza conflict.
Nevertheless, the Israeli military still occasionally executes strikes within Lebanon, asserting that these operations are designed to remove Hezbollah "threats," while continuing to maintain troop positions in five key locations along the Lebanese border.
