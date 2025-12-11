Lop Jully Tears Into Rajasthan Govt Over Spying Row, ERCP Delay And 'Rising Crime' (IANS Interview)

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Dec 11 (IANS) As the Rajasthan government completes two years in office, Leader of Opposition Tika Ram Jully has mounted a sharp attack on the ruling BJP, accusing it of maintaining“continued silence” on a series of issues repeatedly raised by Congress MLAs.

These issues, he said, include spying in the Assembly using cameras, the rise of the drug mafia in the state, delay in local body elections, the 'Rising Rajasthan' programme, and several other governance concerns. Jully alleged that the space for the Opposition is shrinking, and that their voices are being“suppressed” in Rajasthan just as in other parts of the country.

Here are excerpts from his exclusive interview with IANS.

Question: The state government is celebrating two years in office. How do you assess its performance?

Jully: The government has remained silent on serious questions raised by our MLAs -- be it spying in the Assembly through cameras, the rise of the drug mafia, delay in local body elections, or issues linked to the 'Rising Rajasthan' programme. The space for Opposition voices is shrinking. Our mics are switched off, questions remain unanswered, and the Speaker is seen protecting BJP MLAs. Despite this, people watching the Assembly live have started supporting the Congress, and the Anta victory proves that.

Question: You have repeatedly raised concerns about the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP). What is the main issue?

Jully: The Centre has still not declared ERCP a national project, as confirmed in a recent Rajya Sabha reply. We want to ask the BJP -- how much budget did you sanction, and how much have you spent? The ERCP budget was originally passed under the Congress government. Now, tenders are suddenly being cleared. The Centre created drama -- invited a neighbouring CM, performed symbolic ceremonies, and renamed the project -- but has not spent a single penny. To date, there is zero contribution from the Centre.

Question: The government claims it has created one lakh jobs and ended paper leaks. Your response?

Jully: They must tell the public which posts they created, on what dates, and how many were filled. Jobs generated during the Congress tenure -- already in the pipeline -- are now being claimed by them. On paper leaks, the strictest laws were made by the Congress government. What is happening in BJP-ruled Haryana, UP, MP, and even at the Centre? Leaks everywhere. In the SI paper leak case, SOG, police, and ministers all gave different statements, and the case is now sub-judice. They are diverting issues.

Question: What is your assessment of the state's law and order situation?

Jully: Official figures may look good, but the ground reality tells a different story. Murders, rapes, and atrocities are daily occurrences. Drug, land, and mining mafias are booming. FIRs are delayed, and we have seen people protesting on the ground repeatedly.

Question: You have alleged misuse of Assembly procedures. What exactly are the concerns?

Jully: This government avoids discussions on important topics. Last year, debates on electricity, water, and medical issues were not allowed. We have collected proof of cameras installed inside the Assembly, and we will soon reveal the full story of spying. My Mic was switched off, and our MLAs are not allowed to speak.

Question: You have criticised the government's administrative functioning as well.

Jully: The Chief Minister has to run to Delhi for even small decisions. The bureaucracy now operates with two power centres, affecting governance. There is no new planning. Debt is rising. Each citizen, on average, carries a debt burden of about Rs 1 lakh. New loans are being taken only to repay old ones.

Question: The BJP alleges factionalism within Congress. What is your response?

Jully: There is no factionalism. We are united and focused on our responsibilities. BJP should look at its own internal tensions -- Anta result reflects that.

Question: Local body elections have been a major flashpoint. Your view?

Jully: No elections for five years is a serious issue. Administrators are being appointed everywhere. In Nohar, a chairman was removed without being heard. The court reinstated him, and he was suspended again. This government is openly violating court orders. Sarpanches and pradhans appointed under the Congress are being removed. Our voice is being suppressed.

Question: Your comments on Pravasi Diwas and investment promotion?

Jully: We initiated the single-window system for NRIs. What new facilities has this government provided? Pravasi Diwas has been reduced to a political event. At the Investment Summit, dozens of questions were raised -- none answered, whether in starred questions, RTIs, or in the House.

Question: Minister Kirodi Lal Meena has been conducting raids himself. Your reaction?

Jully: He had to conduct raids personally because no one else listened. He raided factories, but how many arrests were made? The government replied in the Assembly that no one was arrested. People are saying:“Kirori arrests, Bhajanlal govt frees them.”