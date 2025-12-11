Bigg Boss 19 Winner Gaurav Khanna Visits Siddhivinayak On Birthday

'Bigg Boss 19' winner and actor Gaurav Khanna on Thursday offered prayers at Mumbai's iconic Siddhivinayak Temple on his birthday. He was joined by his 'BB 19' co-contestants Pranit More and Mridul Tiwari. The trio, who formed a strong bond during their stint on the popular reality show, even posed for the shutterbugs stationed outside the temple. Gaurav was spotted giving a box of sweets to paps as well.

Gaurav Khanna on His 'Bigg Boss 19' Win

Gaurav emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 19 last Sunday, defeating Farhana Bhatt. Shortly after his win, Gaurav Khanna spoke to ANI and expressed his thoughts on lifting the show's trophy. Dedicating the victory to his fans, Gaurav said, "I would like to dedicate this journey to my fans. It wouldn't have been possible without them. I would like to dedicate this journey to every normal person who goes to work in the morning and works hard. This is a victory of an ordinary person"

Reflecting on His Strategy

Reflecting on his performance in the show, Gaurav shared how he wanted to win the show without indulging in violence or aggression. "I wanted to stand on my own terms without doing all this. I wanted to speak only when I had to speak and not on provocation," he added.

The Audience Connection

The 'Anupamaa' star emphasised how he managed to connect with the audience, which he believed helped him win the show. "Many people who are connected to TV have come to the show in the past, but did not win. So I believe that I am connected to the public. So, that's why I won. Even if I am on TV or in any other profession, it doesn't matter. It is important for you to connect with your viewers," he shared.

