Brazil Targets Cross-Border Crypto Payments With New CARF Rules

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Brazil is considering implementing a new tax on cross-border cryptocurrency transactions as part of its broader efforts to align with international standards on crypto regulation and reporting. The move signifies Brazil's increasing focus on integrating digital assets into its tax framework while enhancing transparency through global data-sharing initiatives.



Brazil is exploring the taxation of cryptocurrencies used for international payments, aiming to include digital assets in its existing tax system.

The country's tax authority plans to align crypto transaction reporting with the global Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework (CARF).

The government seeks to close a loophole allowing stablecoins and other cryptocurrencies to bypass the current IOF tax on cross-border transactions.

This initiative aligns with broader international trends, including efforts by the U.S. and EU to strengthen crypto tax & transparency protocols. The move comes amid growing regulatory tightening in Brazil's crypto markets, especially regarding stablecoins and crypto assets used in international finance.

Brazil is reportedly considering a new tax on the use of cryptocurrencies for cross-border payments, as part of its efforts to adopt a comprehensive global crypto reporting framework. According to a recent Reuters report citing unnamed officials, the government is exploring ways to expand the Imposto sobre Operações Financeiras (IOF), a tax on financial transactions, to encompass certain digital asset transfers used internationally.

As part of its regulatory updates, Brazil's Federal Revenue Service announced that it will update its crypto transaction reporting rules to conform with the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development's (OECD) Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework (CARF). This will enable authorities to access information on citizens' foreign crypto accounts and transactions, aligning with global standards for tax transparency and anti-evasion measures.

The regulatory shift follows Brazil's recent formal backing for the CARF framework, signaling a move towards harmonized crypto tax reporting. The country's commitment is in sync with moves by the U.S. IRS and the European Union, both of which are examining or implementing similar measures to increase oversight and compliance within the crypto markets.

A Branch of Brazil's Federal Revenue Service. Source: Wikimedia

In parallel, Brazil is eyeing reforms to close current loopholes. While cryptocurrencies are exempt from the IOF tax, crypto gains are subject to a 17.5% flat tax. Officials intend to prevent stablecoins and other digital assets from being used as de facto foreign exchange or payment rails that bypass existing taxes-especially given their rising use as money transfer tools and in DeFi activities.

The government's proposal aims to prevent regulatory arbitrage, ensuring stablecoins do not exploit the current exemption, thus boosting public revenue. This move aligns with recent actions by the Brazilian central bank, which introduced new rules classifying certain stablecoin and crypto wallet operations as foreign exchange transactions, extending regulatory oversight to crypto service providers.

Furthermore, Brazil has taken steps to authorize the seizure of crypto assets from debtors in legal proceedings, reinforcing its stance against illicit activities within the crypto space. Although not recognized as legal tender, crypto assets are increasingly seen as a legitimate store of value and payment method, prompting regulatory authorities to tighten rules on their use and reporting.

This evolving regulatory landscape indicates Brazil's intention to strike a balance between fostering innovation and ensuring fiscal accountability amid the rapid growth of its crypto markets. As global crypto regulation continues to tighten, Brazil's proactive approach demonstrates its desire to be part of the international compliance movement.

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk. Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.