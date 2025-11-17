Sinclair Pursues Scripps Deal After Buying 8% Stake: Report
Sinclair (SBGI) has reportedly built about 8% stake in E.W. Scripps (SSP) and is actively pursuing a potential acquisition of the local television broadcaster.
According to a Wall Street Journal report, citing people familiar with the matter, both companies have held constructive talks in recent months but have yet to agree to a deal. The report added that later on Monday, Sinclair's stake will be revealed in a regulatory filing.
The report noted that Sinclair bought up the stake to add pressure on Scripps to strike a deal. According to The Wall Street Journal, Scripps has a market value of approximately $270 million and operates over 60 local TV stations across more than 40 markets.
Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.
For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Bitget Launches Three Official Product Communities To Strengthen User Engagement Across Core Innovation Areas
CommentsNo comment