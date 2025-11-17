Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Sinclair Pursues Scripps Deal After Buying 8% Stake: Report

2025-11-17 07:00:38
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Sinclair (SBGI) has reportedly built about 8% stake in E.W. Scripps (SSP) and is actively pursuing a potential acquisition of the local television broadcaster.

According to a Wall Street Journal report, citing people familiar with the matter, both companies have held constructive talks in recent months but have yet to agree to a deal. The report added that later on Monday, Sinclair's stake will be revealed in a regulatory filing.

The report noted that Sinclair bought up the stake to add pressure on Scripps to strike a deal. According to The Wall Street Journal, Scripps has a market value of approximately $270 million and operates over 60 local TV stations across more than 40 markets.

AsiaNet News

