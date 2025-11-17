403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
South Korea to Join Anti-Submarine Drills with US
(MENAFN) South Korea’s Navy announced on Monday that it will participate in a monthlong joint anti-submarine exercise alongside the United States in Guam.
The exercise will feature South Korea’s indigenous submarine, Ahn Mu, making its first appearance in such an international drill.
The "Silent Shark" exercise, set to begin Tuesday, will involve the 3,000-ton Ahn Mu and two P-3 maritime patrol planes from South Korea, alongside US submarines and P-8A maritime patrol aircraft. The South Korean Navy provided these details, as reported by a news agency.
This event represents the first occasion that Ahn Mu will be involved in a joint overseas exercise, highlighting the growing operational role of South Korea’s domestic submarine program.
The drills are intended to enhance the combined maritime defense capabilities of the two nations.
In a separate development, South Korea and the United States will start a joint cybersecurity exercise on Monday at a training site in Maryland.
This initiative is designed to boost their collaborative preparedness against potential cyber threats.
The second iteration of the "Cyber Alliance" exercises, scheduled to continue through Friday, will allow participants to practice the rapid exchange of intelligence in response to a simulated cyberattack scenario.
The exercise will feature South Korea’s indigenous submarine, Ahn Mu, making its first appearance in such an international drill.
The "Silent Shark" exercise, set to begin Tuesday, will involve the 3,000-ton Ahn Mu and two P-3 maritime patrol planes from South Korea, alongside US submarines and P-8A maritime patrol aircraft. The South Korean Navy provided these details, as reported by a news agency.
This event represents the first occasion that Ahn Mu will be involved in a joint overseas exercise, highlighting the growing operational role of South Korea’s domestic submarine program.
The drills are intended to enhance the combined maritime defense capabilities of the two nations.
In a separate development, South Korea and the United States will start a joint cybersecurity exercise on Monday at a training site in Maryland.
This initiative is designed to boost their collaborative preparedness against potential cyber threats.
The second iteration of the "Cyber Alliance" exercises, scheduled to continue through Friday, will allow participants to practice the rapid exchange of intelligence in response to a simulated cyberattack scenario.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Bitget Launches Three Official Product Communities To Strengthen User Engagement Across Core Innovation Areas
CommentsNo comment