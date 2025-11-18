Azerbaijani Coordination Headquarters Views Zangazur Corridor, Aghband-Kalala Bridge (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)On November 18, members of the Coordination Headquarters for addressing issues in Azerbaijan's liberated territories in a centralized manner under the Presidential Administration visited the Zangazur Corridor to review the construction of the highway, railway line, and the Aghband-Kalala Bridge over the Araz River, Trend reports.

During the visit, officials emphasized the strategic importance of these transport hubs in establishing regional transportation connections.

The delegation also reviewed the organization of customs services in the area and the ongoing work in this direction, with relevant state agencies providing on-site briefings.

The Coordination Headquarters for addressing issues in a centralized manner in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan was established by Order No. 2303 of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated November 24, 2020. The Head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Samir Nuriyev, is the head of the Coordination Headquarters.

A total of 12 working groups-The Return Issues of the Population to the Liberated Territories, Social Protection Issues of the Families of Martyrs and War Participants, Issues on Science, Education, and Culture, Mine and Unexploded Ordnance Clearance Issues, Military-Civilian Coordination Issues, Transport, Communications, and High Technologies Issues, Urban Planning Issues, Environmental Protection Issues, Economic Issues, Energy Supply Issues, Efficient Use of Agricultural Lands and Development of Competitive Agricultural Production Issues, as well as Communications Issues-operate within the framework of the Interdepartmental Center.