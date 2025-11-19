Al Falah University Turning Into Terror University: BJP's Pratul Shahdeo On Arrest Of Founder Ahmed Siddiqui

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 19 (IANS) Following the arrest of Al Falah University founder Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui in a terror financing-linked money laundering case, BJP spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo on Wednesday criticised the university, saying it is turning into a terror university.

JD(U) National Spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan commented on the development, highlighting the surprising nature of the university's alleged connections.

“The connections of Al-Falah University with white-collar networks were unexpected, but after this arrest, many revelations are likely to open. Those involved will be exposed, and even doctors could be part of it, which is a matter of concern,” he said.

Meanwhile, JD(U) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar expressed concern over the politicisation of the matter.“The incident that took place in Delhi is extremely concerning for the country. Such incidents are challenging for us. Unfortunately, political investigation has started these days. Political parties should avoid this,” he added, urging a focus on the investigation rather than political point-scoring.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday arrested Siddiqui, who is also the Chairman of the Al Falah Group, under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The arrest followed detailed investigation and analysis of evidence collected during searches at multiple premises linked to the Al Falah Group.

The ED initiated the probe based on two FIRs registered by the Delhi Police's Crime Branch. The FIRs allege that Al Falah University, Faridabad, made fraudulent and misleading claims about NAAC accreditation to deceive students, parents, and stakeholders.

It also falsely claimed recognition under Section 12(B) of the UGC Act, 1956, with the intent to cheat aspirants and the general public for wrongful gain.

Authorities have intensified scrutiny on the university's finances, operations, and potential links to terror modules. Investigators believe the arrest could reveal the extent of any terror-related activities and expose networks allegedly operating within the institution.

Al-Falah Charitable Trust was constituted by a public charitable trust deed dated September 8, 1995, with Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui named as one of the first trustees and designated as the Managing Trustee.

All the educational institutions (university and colleges) are ultimately owned and financially consolidated under this trust, which is effectively controlled by Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui. The entire Al-Falah Group has seen a meteoric rise since the 1990s, metamorphosing into a large educational body.