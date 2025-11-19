Kazakhstan Throws Light On GDP Growth Data For 10M2025

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan's GDP increased by 6.4 percent in the first ten months of 2025, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Economy, Serik Zhumangarin, said at a government meeting, Trend reports via the Kazakh government.

According to Zhumangarin, growth in the real sector reached 8.2 percent, while the services sector expanded by 5.3 percent. Within these sectors, the transport industry experienced a record growth of 20.7 percent, followed by construction, which saw a robust increase of 15.1 percent.

''The mining sector grew by 9.6 percent, trade by 9 percent, and agriculture by 5.4 percent. In manufacturing, which overall grew by 5.8 percent, machinery manufacturing led the sector with an 11.5 percent rise, particularly driven by the automotive industry, which saw a notable increase of 13.3 percent.

Significant growth was also recorded in the production of metal products (+14.1 percent), chemicals (+10.9 percent), as well as food (+9.1 percent) and beverage production,'' he added.

Looking forward, Kazakhstan's economy is projected to grow at an average annual rate of at least 5 percent between 2026 and 2028, according to the country's socio-economic development forecast for that period. In 2026, real GDP growth is expected to reach 5.4 percent.

Kazakhstan's economy grew by 5.1 percent in 2023 and is projected to grow by 4.8 percent in 2024.