Azerbaijani And Belarus Special Forces Discuss Cooperation Prospects (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Within the bilateral cooperation plan signed between the Azerbaijani and Belarussian Defense Ministries, a meeting was held between representatives of the Special Forces of both countries, Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

During the visit to Azerbaijan, the guests visited one of the military units of the Special Forces.

First, flowers were laid in front of the bust to the National Leader Heydar Aliyev, installed in the territory of the military unit, and the monument honoring the memory of Shehids.

A briefing on the Azerbaijani Special Forces was presented to the guests, and their questions were answered.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on potential cooperation prospects between Azerbaijani and Belarus Special Forces and discussed proposals of mutual interest regarding the development of relations.

In the end, the guests observed Special Forces' demonstration performances on combat training.