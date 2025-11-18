Appy Pie Copy Launches AI Image To Video Generator To Help Users Convert Images Into Engaging Videos Instantly

MENAFN - GetNews)



"“Our mission at Appy Pie Copy is to remove the barriers that slow down digital creation,” said Abhinav Girdhar, Founder and CEO of Appy Pie.“The AI image to video generator helps people turn simple images into polished videos in seconds. Whether users want to enhance engagement on social media, improve ads, or make their content more dynamic, they can now do it without technical skills or expensive tools. We are making high-quality video creation easier and faster for everyone.”"Appy Pie Copy has launched its new AI image to video generator, allowing users to convert images into dynamic, high-quality videos instantly.

NOIDA, Uttar Pradesh, India - November 18, 2025 - Appy Pie Copy, a leading AI-powered creative platform used to generate content, visuals, audio, and videos with ease, announced the launch of its AI image to video generator. This tool allows users to transform any still image into a smooth, engaging video using simple prompts. With this launch, Appy Pie Copy continues expanding its full-stack AI creation suite and builds on the momentum created by its AI image generator and other advanced tools.

The AI image to video generator is designed to solve a growing demand among creators, marketers, and businesses who want to produce short, animated clips quickly without needing editing skills or complex software. Users can upload a photo, describe the movement or style they want, and the AI instantly generates a fluid video version of that image. This helps users create eye-catching content for ads, social posts, product showcases, explainer clips, and more. The tool makes it easy for anyone to turn static visuals into dynamic stories that are ready to publish.

With this new launch, Appy Pie Copy strengthens its ecosystem of multimedia tools, which already includes capabilities for text creation, audio generation, poster design, logo creation, and more. Users can also benefit from the platform's AI video generator to create full-length videos, giving them multiple options to bring ideas to life. Together, these tools create a seamless workflow where users can generate visuals, animate them, and assemble complete video content all within the same platform.

The AI image to video generator supports a wide range of use cases, including product animations, character movements, artistic styles, business presentations, and social media clips. Users can adjust the tone, speed, and visual effects to match their creative needs, making the tool suitable for both beginners and professionals.

By combining automation with creativity, Appy Pie Copy continues to deliver tools that help users produce high-quality content faster, more efficiently, and with fewer barriers. The launch of the AI image to video generator marks another step forward in the company's mission to make advanced AI tools accessible, practical, and valuable for creators everywhere.

About Appy Pie Copy

Appy Pie Copy is an AI-powered content generation platform from Appy Pie that enables individuals, businesses, and enterprises to create professional-grade text, visuals, and videos at scale. From social media content to brand storytelling, Appy Pie Copy provides simple, fast, and accessible tools for creativity. With millions of global users and a mission to democratize design and content creation, Appy Pie Copy is shaping the future of AI-driven creativity.

For more information, please visit: