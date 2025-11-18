403
Indo-American Chamber Of Commerce Today Hosted The 22Nd Indo-US Economic Summit
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 18 November 2025: The Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (IACC) today hosted the 22nd Indo-US Economic Summit under the theme, "Shaping a Shared Future: India-US Collaboration for Global Resilience." Chief Guest Shri Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce and Industry, Government of India, inaugurated the summit, which brought together policymakers, diplomats, business leaders and legal experts from both countries to explore opportunities for bilateral cooperation.
In his inaugural address, Goyal said, "I don't believe that there has been any hiatus in the Indo-US relationship. It remains deeply strategic, ever-growing, and rooted in shared values of democracy, diversity, and development. Just recently, India and the US signed a 10-year defence cooperation pact and a major long-term agreement to import 2.2 million tonnes of LPG annually - reflecting our widening engagement across sectors. The Indo-US partnership is best described as two trusted partners working together for shared prosperity, not only of both nations, but of the world at large. I'm confident this is just the beginning of a journey - one that will revitalise and encourage even greater outcomes in the future. India is committed to building fair, balanced, and equitable trade relationships, and the United States recognises India as a trusted economic partner."
He further added, "At home, India's economic fundamentals remain strong - driven by low inflation, high growth, a stable banking sector, controlled fiscal deficits, and a historic focus on infrastructure. We produce 2.4 million STEM graduates annually and over 2,000 Global Capability Centres - many led by American firms - are tapping into India's deep pool of talent. We are investing in the future with bold initiatives like the INR 1 lakh crore innovation fund and the deep-tech startup fund, aimed at positioning India as a global R&D powerhouse. As we look ahead to 2047, the centenary of India's independence, we are working with determination to become a $30-35 trillion economy. India today is an oasis of stability and opportunity in a world of uncertainty, and we invite our partners in the United States to build this future together."
In his address, Chair of the Summit, Dr Lalit Bhasin, National Past President, IACC, said, "Indo-US relations seem to be under some stress at present. However, this is an aberration. Both countries are natural allies, being the two largest democracies in the world, committed to the rule of law. I am confident that a stable relationship between them will emerge stronger in the coming days due to the fruitful efforts being made by both the governments."
Mr Prashant Krishnan, Executive Vice President, IACC was among the distinguished dignitaries, who addressed the audiences during the inaugural session, while Mr Alok Kumar, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary, Government of Uttar Pradesh delivered the keynote address. Additionally, Mr Awanish Awasthi, Chief Advisor to the Chief Minister, Government of Uttar Pradesh, and several other senior government officials, were the guests of honour at the event.
The summit also included the 9th Business Leadership Awards, honouring outstanding individuals and organisations for their contributions to strengthening Indo-US business ties. Key recipients included Ms Pia Singh, Director, DLF Foundation, who received the Distinguished Service Award; Dr Bina Modi, Chairperson, Modi Enterprises, honoured as Women Icon of the Year; and Dr Naresh Trehan, Chairman & Managing Director, Medanta - The Medcity Hospital, was awarded Business Leader of the Decade. Mr Jasmohan Singh, Managing Director, Frick India Limited, was recognised for Excellence in the Food Processing Industry, while Ms Sharda Suri Marwah, Chairperson & Managing Director, Subros Ltd, received the award for Innovation in the Automobile Sector. Dr P N Arora, Chairman, Yashoda Group, was awarded for Business Excellence in the Healthcare Sector.
Events like the Indo-US Economic Summit serve as vital platforms to strengthen international partnerships, promote innovation, and address global challenges collaboratively. The discussions reinforced the shared vision of India and the United States to build resilient, inclusive, and forward-looking economies.
