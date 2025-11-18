UAE Expresses Solidarity With India Over Victims Of Saudi Bus Crash Carrying Pilgrims
The United Arab Emirates has expressed its solidarity with the Republic of India over the victims of a crash in Saudi Arabia between a bus carrying Umrah pilgrims and an oil tanker, which resulted in dozens of deaths and injuries. Out of 46 passengers on board, only one survived.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the government and people the Republic of India over this tragedy, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.
