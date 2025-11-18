QSCCB Holds Lecture Addressing Psychological Support For Families Of Persons With Visual Impairments

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Social and Cultural Center for the Blind (QSCCB) organized a lecture on psychological support for families of persons with visual impairments, marking World Children's Day 2025, at the center's premises.

The lecture, delivered by Dr. Tarek Al Aisawi, Advisor to the Qatar Society for Rehabilitation of Special Needs (QSRSN), was intended to promote societal awareness of the issues facing children with visual impairments and bolster the role of the family in providing them with psychological and social support.

Dr. Al Aisawi stressed the importance of providing psychological support for the family as the primary partner in caring for children. He addressed the segments of the community that are most in need of care.

The nation provides an integrated system of services for these segments to enhance their quality of life, Dr. Al Aisawi underlined, tackling the key common mental disorders plaguing children and various segments.

He elaborated that adolescents, women, and the elderly who suffer either from chronic illnesses or severe pressures are the most susceptible to mental disorders.

In addition, Dr. Al Aisawi drilled down on various kinds of psychological support, clarifying that these measures help families adapt and lessen mental pressures associated with the care of family members with disabilities.

The takeaways from this lecture were practical tips Dr. Al Aisawi suggested to positively handle these pressures. He pointed out that psychological support is a core pillar of optimizing quality of life and empowering families to effectively navigate daily challenges.