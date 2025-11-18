Emirates Announces Up To Dh44 Billion Investment In Al Maktoum International Airport

[Editor's Note: Follow the Khaleej Times live blog for real-time updates on Dubai Airshow 2025.]

Emirates airline will invest $10-12 billion (Dh36.7-Dh44 billion) in Al Maktoum International Airport, said Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, chairman and CEO of Emirates Airline.

Speaking during an interaction with the local and international media on the second day of Dubai Airshow 2025, Sheikh Ahmed said that he is confident that there will be“no issue” in terms of funding the transition from Dubai International Airport to Al Maktoum International Airport by 2032.

All operations at Dubai International (DXB) will be transferred to Al Maktoum International (DWC) in the early 2030s. The new Dh128-billion passenger terminal will scale up passenger capacity to 260 million annually and“fully absorb” DXB's operations.

During the first two days of the airshow, Dubai's two carriers Emirates and flydubai have placed orders with the US and European aircraft manufacturers for 215 Boeing and Airbus aircraft worth Dh227.5 billion.

Sheikh Ahmed added that the investment of $40 billion announced earlier excludes infrastructure and other stakeholders' investments.

“For example, Emirates will spend about $10 to $12 billion on top of many other stakeholders within the project. We need a catering facility, a lot of facility hangers,” he said.

Earlier on Tuesday, UK Export Finance announced a plan to invest $3.5 billion in Dubai World Central, making it the first foreign investor in the expansion of Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC).

Sheikh Ahmed welcomed the investment by the British company.

While replying to a question about tapping the capital market to fund its expansion, Emirates chief said the group has“a very good reserve” and cash flow.“I'm very confident that we will have no issues.”

Excellent full-year results

During the media interaction, Sheikh Ahmed said that forward bookings between now and December are looking“excellent.”

"We're not talking only about Economy Class, but all classes – First, Business and and even Premium Economy. At that level, we're achieving a good yield, and it should be an excellent year,” he said, refusing to say another record-breaking year because external factors could influence results.“We are in a very tough business that we deal with.”

The Emirates Group earlier this month announced a record profit before tax of Dh12.2 billion in the first six months of 2025-26, making this the fourth consecutive year of record profitability for the half-year reporting period.

Emirates Airlines' profit before tax for the first half of 2025-26 hit a new record of Dh11.4 billion, compared to Dh9.7 billion last year. Emirates' profit after tax stood at Dh9.9 billion, up 13 per cent from last year.