UAE's New AI Centre Of Excellence Unites Academia And Industry To Shape The Future Of Sovereign AI

Lakeba Group, DoxAI, AqlanX, and the University of Wollongong in Dubai (UOWD) have opened a new AI Centre of Excellence in Dubai.

Located at UOWD's campus in Dubai Knowledge Park – the region's leading hub for lifelong learning and part of TECOM Group PJSC, the Centre is designed to become the engine room of the UAE's sovereign AI strategy, combining advanced research, innovation, and commercialization under one roof. Its mission: to build, deploy, and export sovereign AI technologies created in the Emirates - for the Emirates - and for the world.

The inauguration was attended by key dignitaries, including John M Green, Chairman of UOW Global Enterprises; Abdulla Belhoul, Chief Executive Officer of TECOM Group; Ahmed Hamzawy, Chief Partnership Officer at Microsoft UAE; Paul Priest, Australian Diplomat from the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade; and Moin Anwar, Trade and Investment Commissioner (Middle East) for the New South Wales Government, Australia.

From Arabic Large Language Models to real-time AI decision engines and AI-powered cybersecurity systems, the Centre will accelerate the UAE's journey to technological independence, shaping the next generation of intelligent systems aligned with national priorities.

Speaking on the significance of the launch, Giuseppe Porcelli, Founder, Chairman & Group CEO of Lakeba Group, said:“The AI Centre of Excellence represents far more than a collaboration. It is a declaration of intent, that the UAE will lead in building sovereign AI systems with global impact. Together with our partners, we are transforming research into real-world innovation, accelerating the nation's vision to be at the forefront of AI for good, for governance, and for growth.”

Building on this vision, Professor Mohamed Salem, President of the University of Wollongong in Dubai, added:“This partnership reflects the UAE's bold commitment to shaping the future through education, innovation, and collaboration. The Centre will empower students, researchers, and entrepreneurs to pioneer AI technologies that solve the world's most pressing challenges”

Emphasizing the strength of industry academic collaboration, Marisa Mastroianni, Advisor to the University of Wollongong in Dubai, commented:“This Centre embodies the strength of academic-industry partnerships. By linking Lakeba's commercialization model with the University's research excellence, we are ensuring that innovation in the UAE moves swiftly from concept to market whilst generating both knowledge and economic value.”

Highlighting the Centre's long-term impact, Demetrio Russo, Co-Founder and CEO of AqlanX, said:“The AI Centre of Excellence marks a pivotal milestone for the UAE. Our vision is to create an ecosystem where AI innovation thrives. Connecting research, enterprise, and government to deliver tangible impact and global competitiveness for the Emirates.”

Reinforcing the Centre's alignment with Dubai's wider innovation agenda, Marwan Abdulaziz Janahi, Senior Vice President of Dubai International Academic City, Dubai Knowledge Park, and Dubai Science Park at TECOM Group PJSC, added: “The AI Centre has a remarkable vision to be a multidisciplinary hub for applied research, public-private cooperation, and innovation. As a partner that enables this vision, TECOM Group's Education Cluster, which includes Dubai Knowledge Park and Dubai International Academic City, unites world-class researchers and learners with industry leaders. The Centre will strengthen the UAE's and Dubai's position as a leader in the global AI economy and a pioneering hub for higher education, in line with the nation's Digital Economy Strategy, Dubai Universal Blueprint for AI, and Dubai's Education 33 Strategy 'E33'.”