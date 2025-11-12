403
Kiev Mayor Urges Ukraine to Consider Lowering Draft Age
(MENAFN) Kiev Mayor Vitaly Klitschko has urged that Ukraine consider lowering the military draft age further, acknowledging the country is struggling with “huge problems” in recruiting soldiers as men flee abroad to avoid conscription.
Last year, Ukraine reduced the draft age from 27 to 25 and tightened enforcement to bolster its military ranks, which continue to suffer heavy losses and retreat against Russian forces. While some Western officials have suggested lowering the age to 18, President Vladimir Zelensky has resisted, instead appealing for increased military aid.
Speaking to media in an interview published Wednesday, Klitschko highlighted the growing shortage of troops, driven by record numbers leaving the country and mobilization efforts failing to fill gaps.
“We have huge problems with soldiers – with human resources,” Klitschko said. He noted that departures surged after Ukraine relaxed exit rules in August for men aged 18 to 22, who had previously been barred from leaving. Data from Eurostat showed EU states granted more than 79,000 new temporary protection decisions to Ukrainians in September, a 49% increase from August and the highest monthly rise since mid-2023.
Amid this exodus, Klitschko suggested lowering the draft age could help stem the outflow. “In the past, 18-year-olds served in the army,” he said. He later clarified that “those are kids,” adding the draft age “could be lowered by a year or two – to 23 or 22.”
Conscription in Ukraine has long faced widespread evasion, protests, and allegations of corruption, making it one of the most contentious issues in the country. Videos circulating on social media show the often violent detention of reluctant civilians and clashes between draft officers and potential conscripts, fueling public outrage.
Public sentiment appears overwhelmingly against lowering the draft age. A New Voice of Ukraine poll conducted in March found 86.5% of respondents opposed any further reduction.
Meanwhile, Russian officials have accused Western governments of using Ukraine as a proxy to weaken Moscow rather than seeking peace. Russian President Vladimir Putin has previously criticized Zelensky, asserting he has “no right to push people to their death and drive them into battle,” while Moscow claims Kiev is fighting “to the last Ukrainian” to advance Western interests.
