Russia slams Dutch FM over comments on Russian ‘political prisoners’
(MENAFN) The Russian Embassy in the Netherlands on Friday criticized the Dutch Foreign Ministry over remarks concerning “political prisoners” in Russia, calling the statements “unacceptable interference” in the country’s internal affairs.
The embassy expressed “growing bewilderment” at what it described as Dutch attempts “to publicly challenge the verdicts of Russian courts in a completely unfounded manner.”
“It would be more reasonable for Dutch officials to focus their ‘considerable talents’ on solving their own pressing issues,” the embassy said, citing “political disagreements on migration, the housing crisis, and rising prices caused by the rejection of Russian energy resources.”
It also accused The Hague of showing “disregard for the difficulties of their own farmers” and pursuing “suicidal support for Ukraine to the detriment of their own citizens’ interests.”
The embassy added: “We call on the Dutch Foreign Ministry to refrain from making unacceptable assessments of internal political processes in the Russian Federation and to engage in diplomacy rather than populism.”
The Dutch government has consistently raised concerns over human rights and political freedoms in Russia, including the detention of opposition figures and activists.
The Dutch government has consistently raised concerns over human rights and political freedoms in Russia, including the detention of opposition figures and activists.
