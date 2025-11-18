Panama Defines Its Starting Eleven And Seeks Key Goals Against El Salvador

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) The Panamanian national football team will take to the field tonight at Rommel Fernández Stadium in search of qualification for the 2026 World Cup. To achieve this, Panama must defeat El Salvador and hope that Suriname loses or draws in their match against Guatemala. Panama is expected to field the same 11 players who started against Guatemala last Thursday at El Trébol stadium in Guatemala City. The starting goalkeeper is beyond doubt: Orlando“Cuti” Mosquera has been Thomas Christiansen's choice in the first five games of the final phase and there is no reason to think otherwise at such a critical moment.

In defense, it is speculated that Panama will start with a five-man backline made up of the legionnaires César Blackman, Carlos Harvey, Fidel Escobar and Andrés Andrade, in addition to Éric Davis from Plaza Amador. The midfield would consist of four players: Cristian Martínez on the left side, Azarías Londoño on the right, while Aníbal Godoy, captain and leader on the field, and the skillful Adalberto Carrasquilla will share the central zone. Up front, Cecilio Waterman, who scored two goals against Guatemala, would start alone as the lone striker.

The real intrigue lies in the changes that will occur as the match unfolds. Panama not only needs to win, but also to score several goals. Although Londoño plays as a midfielder, his attacking nature would likely lead him to push forward to partner Waterman. Should Panama urgently need a goal, La Roja has three interesting options from the bench: Ismael Díaz, top scorer in the Gold Cup; Tomás Rodríguez, the great revelation; and José Fajardo, author of the decisive goals in El Salvador and Guatemala. Any of the three could come on and make an immediate impact on the game. This final knockout match, which will be played like a final from start to finish, will kick off at 8:00 pm.