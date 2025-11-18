Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Panama Defines Its Starting Eleven And Seeks Key Goals Against El Salvador -

Panama Defines Its Starting Eleven And Seeks Key Goals Against El Salvador -


2025-11-18 02:08:44
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The Panamanian national football team will take to the field tonight at Rommel Fernández Stadium in search of qualification for the 2026 World Cup. To achieve this, Panama must defeat El Salvador and hope that Suriname loses or draws in their match against Guatemala. Panama is expected to field the same 11 players who started against Guatemala last Thursday at El Trébol stadium in Guatemala City. The starting goalkeeper is beyond doubt: Orlando“Cuti” Mosquera has been Thomas Christiansen's choice in the first five games of the final phase and there is no reason to think otherwise at such a critical moment.

In defense, it is speculated that Panama will start with a five-man backline made up of the legionnaires César Blackman, Carlos Harvey, Fidel Escobar and Andrés Andrade, in addition to Éric Davis from Plaza Amador. The midfield would consist of four players: Cristian Martínez on the left side, Azarías Londoño on the right, while Aníbal Godoy, captain and leader on the field, and the skillful Adalberto Carrasquilla will share the central zone. Up front, Cecilio Waterman, who scored two goals against Guatemala, would start alone as the lone striker.

Possible Variations

The real intrigue lies in the changes that will occur as the match unfolds. Panama not only needs to win, but also to score several goals. Although Londoño plays as a midfielder, his attacking nature would likely lead him to push forward to partner Waterman. Should Panama urgently need a goal, La Roja has three interesting options from the bench: Ismael Díaz, top scorer in the Gold Cup; Tomás Rodríguez, the great revelation; and José Fajardo, author of the decisive goals in El Salvador and Guatemala. Any of the three could come on and make an immediate impact on the game. This final knockout match, which will be played like a final from start to finish, will kick off at 8:00 pm.

MENAFN18112025000218011062ID1110362483



Newsroom Panama

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search