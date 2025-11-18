403
Mosanada Facility Management Services“Mosanada” Shareholders Approve Application For The Company's Conversion Into A Qatari Public Shareholding Company
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) . Mosanada is a leading specialised facility management services provider offering comprehensive solutions to clients in Qatar
. Strong financial performance with high profit margins
. Founding shareholders Aspire Zone Foundation, Qatar Olympic Committee and Cushman & Wakefield Qatar Holdings Pty Limited approved the application to convert Mosanada into a Qatari public shareholding company with the intention to list its shares on the Qatar Stock Exchange Main Market
. Shareholders approved a dividend of QAR 42 million to be paid in February 2026
. Shari'ah compliant certified operations
Mosanada Facility Management Services (“Mosanada” or the“Company”) is pleased to announce the conclusion of its Constitutive General Assembly held on the 17th of November 2025, during which shareholders approved the Company's application for conversion from a Qatari private shareholding company into a Qatari public shareholding company. Following the conversion of the Company, Mosanada intends to undertake a direct listing on the Main Market of the Qatar Stock Exchange according to the direct listing mechanism, subject to obtaining all required regulatory approvals. In addition, the shareholders approved a dividend distribution in relation to the 2024 financial results achieved, which will be paid to all shareholders owning shares in Mosanada on 8th February 2026. The total dividend amounts to QAR 42 million, equal to QAR 0.60 per share for each of the 70 million outstanding shares.
Mosanada is a leading provider of facility management services in the State of Qatar. The Company was established in 2013 as a joint venture between the Aspire Zone Foundation (“AZF”), Qatar Olympic Committee (“QOC”) and Cushman & Wakefield (Qatar) Holdings Pty Ltd, with the aim to fulfil the growing need in Qatar for specialised expertise in managing complex, high-profile assets, venues and infrastructure.
The Company primarily operates under long-term contracts ranging from 3 to 5 years, generating revenue through performance-based fixed fee arrangements, along with any variations mutually agreed with clients. In addition, Mosanada provides FM advisory and consultancy services on a shorter-term, one-off and ad-hoc basis. Mosanada operates in line with Shari'ah principles and has obtained a Shari'ah compliance certificate.
Further information and details on Mosanada's intended listing on the Main Market of the Qatar Stock Exchange will be provided subject to the remaining regulatory requirements being completed and the respective approvals obtained from the competent regulatory authorities.
Maroon Capital Advisory LLC is appointed as Listing Advisor, Clyde & Co LLP as International Legal Advisor and Sharq Law Firm as Qatar Legal Advisor. Mosanada Facility Management Services is registered under commercial registration number 58773 and has its registered office address at Anchor 1, Sports Accelerator Building, Qatar Business District, Aspire Zone, Doha, Qatar
Important information
This press release has been prepared by Mosanada Facility Management Services“Mosanada” Q.P.S.C (the“Company”) for informational purposes only. This press release, its contents and any information provided or discussed in connection with it may not be reproduced, redistributed, referenced, or passed on, directly or indirectly, to any other person or published, in whole or in part, for any purpose, without the consent of the Company.
This press release does not constitute an offer or invitation or solicitation of any offer to subscribe for or purchase any shares or other securities or recommendation to invest in any shares or other securities. This press release is not intended to be relied upon as the basis for an investment decision, and is not, and should not be assumed to be, complete. It is provided for information purposes only.
Whilst the information in this document has been published in good faith, the Company does not provide any guarantees, representations, warranties or other assurances (express or implied) regarding the accuracy or completeness of this information.
The Company, its affiliates and any of its or their respective directors, officers, partners, members, employees, agents or advisers assume no liability or responsibility and owe no duty of care for any consequences of any person acting in reliance on the information contained in this presentation or for any decision based on it. The Company does not undertake to provide access to any additional information or to update this press release or to correct any inaccuracies which may become apparent..
Statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are based on current expectations, estimates, projections, opinions and beliefs of the Company. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, and reliance should not be placed thereon. In addition, this presentation contains“forward-looking statements.” Actual events or results or the actual performance of the Company may differ materially from those reflected or contemplated in such forward-looking statements.
This press release has not been submitted to or approved by the securities regulatory authority of Qatar or any other state or jurisdiction.
