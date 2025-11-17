403
China’s FM welcomes Syrian top diplomat in Beijing
(MENAFN) China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi hosted Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani in Beijing on Monday to discuss “common interests,” according to an official statement.
The visit marks al-Shaibani’s first trip to China since President Ahmad al-Sharaa formed a new government in January, following the ouster of the Bashar al-Assad regime last December.
“The friendly exchanges between China and Syria have a long history, with the ancient Silk Road connecting the two peoples,” Wang told his Syrian counterpart. He added that China “pursues a friendly policy towards all the Syrian people and respects the choices made by the Syrian people independently.”
Next year will mark 70 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.
Wang and al-Shaibani also issued a joint statement. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said Wang emphasized that the two nations share “vast common interests” and that China “will continue to uphold the principles of non-interference in internal affairs and turn the bilateral relations back on the right track.”
Wang also urged Syria to ensure that no actors use its territory “to conduct activities that undermine China’s national security, sovereignty, and interests,” according to Mao.
He added that both sides should “gradually resume exchanges at all levels and in all fields,” noting that China is ready to consider participating in Syria’s economic reconstruction and support the country’s social development and living conditions.
