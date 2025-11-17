403
Stars Of Science Marks 17 Seasons Shaping The Region's Innovation Future
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Stars of Science, an initiative hosted at Qatar Science and Technology Park (QSTP), a member of Qatar Foundation, is marking its 17th season, celebrating its evolution from a televised competition into a leading scientific and creative movement that is helping shape the region's innovation ecosystem.
Since its launch in 2009, the initiative has supported the development of 55 innovative projects and partnered with hundreds of educational institutions, inspiring thousands of young people to pursue their ideas. Its alumni now play an active role in mentoring new participants, reinforcing the sustainability of the region's innovation cycle.
To date, 175 graduates from 18 Arab countries have produced impactful innovations in health technology, artificial intelligence, sustainability, and education.
The winner of Season 17, Dr Laid Dardabou of Algeria, exemplifies the programme's legacy. His innovation, ViDa - a smartwatch system that estimates Vitamin D levels and helps prevent related mental health symptoms - secured top public votes and earned the judges' praise for its integration of biotechnology and emotional well-being. QSTP Qatar Foundation scientific creative movement
