Afghanistan Exports Fresh, Dried Fruits Worth $580M In 6 Months

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

Kabul (Pajhwok): Afghanistan exported fresh and dried fruits worth $580 million during the first six months of the current 1404 solar year, the Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Office said on Monday.

In a video clip, DPMEA said the exports were made to India, Russia, China, Uzbekistan, Saudi Arabia, Kazakhstan, Qatar, Iran, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, Pakistan, Tajikistan and a number of other countries.

Among the dried fruits exported were figs, pistachios, almonds, pine nuts, walnuts and raisins, while grapes, apricots, pomegranates, apples, melons, watermelons, cherries, pears and other fresh fruits were also shipped abroad.

The statement added that exports were carried out through land routes as well as air corridors.

According to the office, the Islamic Emirate has prioritized increasing trade, particularly exports, over the past four years, and has taken significant steps to expand land routes, develop railway networks and activate air corridors with neighboring, regional and international markets.

The National Statistics and Information Authority said yesterday that exports in the month of Mizan reached nearly $275 million, showing an increase of $45.1 million compared to the previous month.

hz/ma