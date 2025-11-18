Ministry Of Public Health Celebrates Antimicrobial Awareness Week

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Public Health is celebrating World Antimicrobial Awareness Week from Nov. 18 to 24, in cooperation with the healthcare sector.

This year's theme highlights the urgent need for effective action to preserve the effectiveness of antimicrobials, which are essential, life-saving medicines and a fundamental pillar of modern medicine. Antimicrobial resistance continues to pose a global threat that requires coordinated, collective efforts from all segments of society.

As part of the celebration, the Ministry of Public Health is organizing a variety of activities and events, most notably a two-day workshop on surveillance of antimicrobial use, held in collaboration with the World Health Organization's Regional Office for the Eastern Mediterranean.

The workshop aims to build national knowledge on WHO-recommended methodologies, standardize processes for collecting, verifying, and reporting data across different healthcare facilities, support the integration of antimicrobial-use data into national digital health platforms, and promote a culture of accountability, accuracy, and compliance in preparing antimicrobial-use reports.

The ministry is also organizing a virtual seminar on November 24 featuring speakers and experts from the human health, animal health, food safety, and environmental sectors. The seminar will highlight the importance of cross-sector collaboration in addressing antimicrobial resistance and promoting the rational use of antimicrobials in all fields.

During the celebration, several buildings and major landmarks in Qatar will be illuminated in blue as a symbolic gesture of participation in the global campaign for World Antimicrobial Resistance Awareness Week, which aims to draw attention to this priority issue.

Antimicrobial resistance represents one of the most significant health, social, and economic challenges worldwide due to its impact on human and animal health, food safety, and the environment.

The Ministry of Public Health called on all partners and members of society to take an active part in the observance, spread awareness, and adopt proper practices to support action on antimicrobial awareness.