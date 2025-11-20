My Position Grown Stronger, Discussion On Leadership Change Unnecessary: CM Siddaramaiah

MENAFN - IANS) Chamarajanagar (Karnataka), Nov 20 (IANS) Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has stated that his position has only grown stronger, and discussions about a possible leadership change in Karnataka are unnecessary.

“There is no such thing as a November revolution within the party,” he said.

He made these remarks while speaking to the media in Chamarajanagar on Thursday. It may be noted that the discussion on leadership change has surfaced as the Congress-led government completes two and a half years in the state on Thursday.

When asked about Dy CM Shivakumar's brother D.K. Suresh's comment that 'Siddaramaiah is responsible, he would keep his word' and that, 'if lucky, Shivakumar would become the CM', Siddaramaiah said,“I will not comment on this. The people have given us a five-year mandate. We will focus on fulfilling the assurances given in the Congress manifesto.”

Asked whether his visit to Chamarajanagar -- a place some political leaders consider jinxed, believing they lose power after visiting -- would affect his position, Siddaramaiah responded,“Yes. Power will remain with me, and it is going to become stronger in the coming days.”

On a question about discussions over whether he would remain CM for the full five-year term, he remarked,“What does that mean? Discussions on this are unnecessary. I had told the high command to wait until the government completed half its term before undertaking a cabinet reshuffle. Based on that, these discussions have arisen.”

Regarding whether a date has been set for the cabinet reshuffle, he said it has not been decided yet.“AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge will speak to Rahul Gandhi regarding this,” he added.

“There is no confusion over the cabinet reshuffle; you (the media) are creating confusion. National leaders have conveyed that they will discuss the matter and inform me. Two cabinet positions are vacant. The total strength should be 34. After the resignations of Nagendra and K.N. Rajanna, two posts are vacant and will be filled during the reshuffle,” he said.

When asked whether the party would contest the 2028 election under his leadership, he replied,“Let the election come; we will see.”

“There is no revolution in the party in November. The media created this narrative. There is no such revolution. These discussions are unnecessary. The people have given us a five-year mandate. After five years, elections will be held again -- and we will return to power,” he reiterated.

Siddaramaiah further stated,“Whenever I have visited Chamarajanagar, my position has strengthened. Even now, my position is strong and will grow stronger. I do not believe in blind beliefs. Whether I visit Chamarajanagar or any other district, it makes no difference to me. I will visit all 31 districts of the state. Firstly, I do not believe in such superstitions. Secondly, those who claim that leaders lose power after visiting Chamarajanagar should take note that my visits have only strengthened my position. Thirdly, the belief that leaders lose power after visiting Chamarajanagar is unfounded. As I have said, my power has not diminished; instead, it has grown stronger.”

Amid the talks of leadership change and power sharing, former Congress MP D.K. Suresh, younger brother of Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar, has stated that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is responsible, and he will not go back on his words. The timing of the statement has gained significance as the Congress-led government completes two and a half years in office. Political circles in the state are interpreting Suresh's remarks as a reminder to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah about vacating the CM's post for Shivakumar, as per the power-sharing arrangement reportedly agreed upon between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar to share the term equally.