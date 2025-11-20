Maharah Signs Manpower Brand License Agreement To Strengthen Its Role As A Gateway For Global Companies Entering Saudi Arabia

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Maharah Human Resources Company (“Maharah”) announced that it has signed a brand license agreement (BLA) with ManpowerGroup to operate its business in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia under the global“Manpower” brand. The agreement was concluded on the sidelines of the U.S.-Saudi Investment Forum held in Washington, D.C.

Abdulaziz Alkathiry, CEO of Maharah, described the agreement as“a defining moment” in the company's journey, particularly in terms of its growth strategy and expansion in professional workforce solutions. He noted that the partnership will enhance Maharah's presence in high-skill recruitment and outsourcing services, thereby strengthening its competitiveness in the Kingdom's human resources services market.

François Lançon, Regional President, Asia Pacific and Middle East (APME), ManpowerGroup, stated that this collaboration reinforces the company's presence in the Gulf region and enables it to bring its global workforce solutions expertise to the Saudi market, with a focus on supporting talent and contributing to long-term development in the Kingdom.

ManpowerGroup, listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE:MAN), is recognized as one of the world's largest workforce solutions companies. It operates more than 2,100 offices in around 75 countries and territories, providing integrated solutions in temporary and permanent recruitment, professional services, and outsourcing for a wide range of sectors and companies worldwide. Each year, ManpowerGroup helps millions of individuals secure employment opportunities across a broad spectrum of industries and skill levels.

Under the agreement, Growth Avenue Investment Company, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Maharah, will operate the licensed Manpower business in the Saudi market, which will enable a comprehensive suite of human resources services, including permanent and temporary staffing, professional recruitment solutions, outsourcing, and specialized workforce services, leveraging ManpowerGroup's global expertise and international network.

Drawing on its experience in government localization programs and in enabling talent in professional roles, Maharah is working to reinforce its position as a gateway for international companies planning to enter the Saudi market. Maharah Human Resources Company is a Saudi joint stock company listed on the Saudi stock exchange, with paid-up capital of SAR 475 million. It is regarded as a leading company in the human capital services sector, providing integrated workforce solutions and professional services that cover more than 240 professions across major sectors.