BTR: Quantum Risk Management Mastery Becomes A Value-Chain Imperative

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- As the anticipated“Q-Day” approaches-the moment when quantum computers will render traditional encryption obsolete-executives are beginning to recognize that quantum risk management has evolved into a shared value-chain imperative, not a narrow cybersecurity exercise within individual organizations. The ability to withstand quantum-driven disruption now depends on how effectively corporate ecosystems-spanning suppliers, customers, platforms, and partners-coordinate their defenses. In today's interconnected economy, resilience is not built behind firewalls; it is built between them.

That was the central message from Rajesh Patil, Chief Technology Officer of enQase, in a recent BizTechReports Executive Vidcast. enQase specializes in quantum-safe platforms that combine quantum-era hardware with a sophisticated software abstraction layer, designed to simplify implementation and maintain crypto-agility-the ability to support both classical and post-quantum cryptography during a complex and gradual transition. According to Patil, the shift toward quantum resilience represents one of the most far-reaching changes in enterprise risk management since the dawn of the Internet itself.

Extending Trust Beyond Organizational Boundaries

For decades, cybersecurity strategies have been rooted in the idea of defending the perimeter. But as Patil explained, that concept is no longer viable in an era where data continuously crosses organizational boundaries.“We live in a digital world where information moves fluidly between enterprises,” he said.“A large bank we work with manages data across roughly 200 partners. Even smaller organizations easily have dozens. Once data leaves your direct control, your partners' security posture becomes part of your own risk equation.”

This shift from isolated risk to interdependent risk is redefining corporate accountability. Large“hub” organizations-multinational banks, automakers, logistics firms, and cloud providers-are now establishing minimum quantum-safe baselines that suppliers must meet to remain part of their trusted ecosystems. Those baselines increasingly align with the Commercial National Security Algorithm Suite 2.0 (CNSA 2.0), a framework introduced by U.S. federal agencies, and the post-quantum cryptography (PQC) standards developed under the auspices of the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).

The implications for the mid-market are profound. Smaller firms that serve as critical suppliers to larger entities are being pulled into this transformation, often with fewer resources but the same obligations.“Quantum-safe organizations will rise to the top of the partner list,” Patil noted.“Those that fail to prepare may find themselves at the margins of the digital economy.”

He likened the emerging environment to previous industry transitions, such as the adoption of electronic data interchange (EDI) in manufacturing and retail. In those periods, firms that aligned early with dominant standards gained privileged access to contracts and markets. Those that resisted were left behind. But here, Patil emphasized, the industry is learning from history. Unlike EDI-where competing standards and formats created years of confusion and expensive integration-the quantum-safety community is converging around a common foundation. With NIST's PQC algorithms and the CNSA 2.0 framework guiding implementation, organizations worldwide are moving in a unified direction.“This time, there's real consensus,” he said.“That shared understanding will make collaboration smoother and far less fragmented than what we saw in earlier eras of digital transformation.”

Mapping, Migrating, and Managing Complexity

Moving to a quantum-safe architecture is not a one-time event. It is a multiyear, multi-phase process that demands visibility, discipline, and coordination across the entire value chain. Patil emphasizes the importance of beginning with a cryptographic bill of materials (C-BoM)-a comprehensive inventory that identifies every algorithm, key, protocol, and certificate in use across an organization's systems.

“Over the past three decades, encryption became so ubiquitous that we stopped noticing it,” he said.“But quantum computing changes the equation. You can't modernize what you can't find. Every connection, every application, every device that touches sensitive data must be mapped.”

Patil described how enQase begins its engagements by performing non-intrusive discovery initiatives to identify cryptographic dependencies, assess vulnerabilities, and determine where data in transit is most exposed. That assessment becomes the foundation for a migration plan that is typically executed in phases, beginning with the most critical systems and progressing toward lower-risk domains.“It's like changing the tires on a moving car,” Patil explained.“You must keep the business running while modernizing the underlying security fabric.”

The company's approach to crypto-agility is central to this process. Because quantum-safe algorithms cannot simply replace existing encryption overnight, enQase's platform allows organizations to run classical and post-quantum cryptography in parallel. This dual-mode capability provides a safety net: if an issue arises with the new algorithms, systems can temporarily fall back to legacy encryption without disrupting operations.“Crypto-agility is the bridge between the present and the quantum future,” Patil said.“It allows you to adapt dynamically rather than make a single, irreversible leap.”

He warns that time is short.“If organizations wait until 2028 or 2029 to start this process, they'll be competing for the same small pool of talent and resources,” he said.“The enterprises that act now will have the advantage-not only in security, but in market trust.”

Quantifying Quantum Exposure

While the technology transition itself is complex, the financial implications are even more far-reaching. Quantum-safe migration requires new forms of cost-benefit analysis that balance the near-term expense of modernization against the long-term costs of inaction. Patil pointed to two clear economic signals that are already shaping executive decision-making.

The first is regulatory and reputational exposure. New data-protection laws and breach-notification requirements impose steep penalties for non-compliance and reputational damage that extends throughout the value chain.“When one partner fails, the entire network feels the impact,” Patil said.“Customers don't distinguish between who owned the data and who transmitted it.”

The second is insurance economics. Cyber-insurance providers are beginning to differentiate between organizations that have quantum-readiness plans and those that do not.“Carriers are already signaling that premiums will reflect your preparedness,” Patil explained.“A documented plan-a roadmap, milestones, and evidence of progress-can translate directly into lower costs and better coverage.”

He likened this shift to the early days of Y2K, when firms that upgraded early avoided the resource bottlenecks that hit the market as deadlines approached.“The difference is that Y2K had a date on the calendar,” he said.“Quantum threats don't. Q-Day could come earlier than expected, or it may already have passed without anyone realizing it.”

Patil also highlighted a more subtle but equally critical risk: the 'harvest now, decrypt later' strategy already being employed by sophisticated adversaries. Data intercepted and stored today can be decrypted years later once quantum capabilities mature.“That means the risk is not hypothetical,” he warned.“Sensitive data being exchanged right now could be compromised in the future, long after organizations think they are safe.”

As Standards Mature, Discipline Matters

While quantum computing introduces uncertainty, the good news is that the cybersecurity community is coalescing around a coherent set of standards. The CNSA 2.0 framework offers graded levels of cryptographic strength tailored to specific use cases, while NIST's PQC algorithms-such as CRYSTALS-Kyber and Dilithium-are rapidly being integrated into mainstream technology stacks.“This alignment ensures that organizations across industries and geographies are working toward compatible goals,” Patil said.

Yet governance remains the bottleneck.“Every code deployment should include a cryptographic check,” he advised.“Automated scanning of repositories, applications, and APIs is the only way to ensure outdated or non-compliant algorithms don't sneak back in through legacy processes.”

Patil emphasized that these controls should extend to all partners and service providers. Managed service providers (MSPs), system integrators, and SaaS vendors must now be held to the same cryptographic standards as their clients.“Contracts should explicitly define PQC timelines, testing procedures, and attestation requirements,” he said.“Quantum safety cannot be delegated; it must be shared.”

Quantum Competence as a New Business Credential

In the coming years, quantum readiness will become an element of corporate reputation.“We'll see organizations publicly declaring their quantum-safe status the way they once touted ISO certifications or cloud-first strategies,” Patil predicted.“Being quantum-compliant will signal that your data, your partners' data, and your customers' data are safe in your hands.”

The mission of enQase in this transformation, according to Patil, is to democratize access to the expertise and tools required to make that transition possible. The company works both directly with large enterprises and through an ecosystem of integrators and managed-service providers, offering deployment options that range from on-premises implementations to SaaS-based solutions.“Our goal,” Patil said,“is to remove complexity, reduce cost, and accelerate time to compliance. We want every organization-regardless of size-to participate confidently in a quantum-safe value chain.”

He also sees this shift as a cultural inflection point for IT and risk leaders.“In the past, cybersecurity has been viewed as an internal concern. Quantum risk management forces us to think externally-to consider our partners, our suppliers, and even our customers as part of a continuous fabric of trust,” he said.“That mindset will define which organizations thrive in the next decade.”

Collaboration as the Cornerstone of Quantum Resilience

Patil believes the defining feature of successful quantum-safe programs will not be the technology itself, but the collaboration it fosters across industries.“Quantum resilience is a collective achievement,” he said.“No single organization can achieve it in isolation. It's a shared responsibility that demands transparency, coordination, and accountability.”

He advocates for industry-specific working groups that allow organizations to share best practices, align roadmaps, and synchronize testing. Some sectors, including finance and defense, are already experimenting with these collaborative frameworks, and Patil expects others to follow suit.“As more hub enterprises establish quantum-safety mandates, value-chain alignment will become as routine as compliance audits or SOC 2 certifications,” he said.

The sooner organizations begin collaborating with their value-chain partners on quantum risk management, the smoother the eventual transition will be.“The time to plan,” Patil concluded,“is right now. Enterprises that pursue quantum-safe mastery across their value chains will not only reduce risk-they will redefine digital trust for the post-quantum era.”



