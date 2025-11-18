Rainbow Hill Announces New Single 'Pink Cloud' And Sophomore Album Afterglow

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Rainbow Hill unveils its most emotionally charged creative chapter with the upcoming release of“Pink Cloud” on November 22, 2025, followed by the highly anticipated sophomore album Afterglow on December 2, 2025, intentionally aligned with Giving Tuesday. The timing is deeply significant, the single arrives on creator Joey Bachrach's 8-year sober anniversary, transforming the project into a celebration of recovery, rebirth, and queer resilience.

Known for blending AI-driven production with deeply personal storytelling, Rainbow Hill has carved out a distinctive space within queer indie-pop. The debut album Brick by Brick organically gained traction on social media and streaming platforms, with the track“Lifetimes (Brick by Brick)” surpassing 23,000 views on TikTok, a clear indicator of the growing resonance behind Rainbow Hill's sound and message. Early listeners have described Joey as a“sober influencer reshaping what queer creative expression can look like.”

“Pink Cloud”: The Glow of Year One, Released at Year Eight

The new single“Pink Cloud” captures the intoxicating optimism of early sobriety, a phase often described as both luminous and fragile. With lyrics like“got that pink cloud, can't bring me down” and“the whole world's my playground,” the track reflects the surreal high of rediscovering possibility. The nostalgic line“When I was a boy, I used to think the best things in life were pink” bridges childhood innocence with queer self-acceptance, reclaiming softness as strength. The pre-chorus,“come and take my hand, we'll laugh and dance again”, reflects the heart of recovery. The joy returns, connection rebuilds, and life begins again.

Rainbow Hill: A Queer World of Healing and Imagination

The lyric“I'll see you there on Rainbow Hill” invites listeners into Joey's creative universe, a symbolic landscape shaped by recovery, chosen family, and the vibrancy of queerness. Rainbow Hill is more than a music project; it is a world, a mission, and a sanctuary for those rebuilding their lives.

Behind the project stands Joey's husband Andrew Fox, whom he calls“the heartbeat behind Rainbow Hill.” Andrew's unwavering support throughout Joey's recovery and creative evolution remains foundational to both the emotional core of the project and the broader mission that surrounds it.“Eight years ago, I couldn't imagine a life beyond survival,” Joey shares.“Now I get to release a song that honors the hope and glow of year one. 'Pink Cloud' is the sound of healing.”

Afterglow, a cinematic queer recovery album for life after survival releasing December 2. Afterglow is an expansive continuation of the Rainbow Hill

multiverse, an album that explores what happens after years of clarity, and growth. Built through months of AI-enhanced experimentation, writing, and emotional refinement, Afterglow pushes Rainbow Hill's sound into a more cinematic realm, weaving atmospheric textures with heartfelt lyricism.

The album drifts through the terrain of queer identity and self-forgiveness, honoring the strength found in chosen family and the quiet courage of rebuilding a life beyond addiction. It reflects on how long-term sobriety invites emotional steadiness, resilience, and renewal, the gentle softness that follows survival and the radiant glow that comes from living in one's truest light.

“Every year sober has a soundtrack,” Joey says.“Afterglow is what year eight feels like, it's bright, grounded, messy, and beautifully queer.”

A purpose driven release for Giving Tuesday. In the spirit of Giving Tuesday, all proceeds from sales of the“Pink Cloud” single and the full Afterglow album will be donated directly to Rainbow Hill Foundation, supporting LGBTQ+ individuals facing barriers to mental health treatment, sober living, and food insecurity. Rainbow Hill Foundation, co-led by Joey and his husband Andrew, provides resources and affirming support for queer, trans, and gender-diverse individuals navigating recovery and instability.“Rainbow Hill is about giving people hope,” Joey says.“It's about ensuring that queer individuals in recovery feel seen, supported, and never alone.”

Release Timeline

- Single“Pink Cloud” - November 22, 2025 (Joey's 8-year sober anniversary)

- Album Afterglow - December 2, 2025 (Giving Tuesday)



About Rainbow Hill

Rainbow Hill is a queer-centered creative project blending AI-assisted music production with emotionally rich storytelling rooted in sobriety, identity, and chosen family. Founded by LGBTQ+ recovery advocate Joey Bachrach, Rainbow Hill creates cinematic indie-pop designed to reflect the lived experiences of queer individuals. The project works alongside Rainbow Hill Foundation to expand access to treatment, sober living, mental health support, and food assistance for the LGBTQ+ community.