C-DOT, Andhra Govt Partner For Amaravati Quantum Valley Initiative

Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Andhra Pradesh Government to participate in the Amaravati Quantum Valley (AQV) initiative, Ministry of Communications said.

The Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT) is the premier telecom R & D centre of the Department of Telecommunications, engaged in the design and development of indigenous telecom solutions and deployment of cutting-edge communication technologies to meet the country's strategic and socio-economic needs.

C-DOT has now pioneered the development of Quantum Security solutions, which have already seen widespread installations at multiple places, including premier academic institutes (Government as well as Private), Government R & D labs, actual network carrying live traffic, etc.

Amaravati Quantum Valley Initiative

Andhra Pradesh government has taken a giant step in shaping India's quantum future with the initiative of setting up Amaravati Quantum Valley (AQV). The project is located in Amaravati and involves state-level partnerships, infrastructure, and training programs. The Amaravati Quantum Valley aims to create an integrated quantum ecosystem uniting hardware manufacturing, software development, talent nurturing, and research excellence.

C-DOT to Establish Centre of Excellence

Through this partnership between AP Govt and C-DOT, C-DOT proposes to set up a Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Quantum Communication & Security Solutions, along with allied areas like Privacy Enhancement technologies (PETs), in Amaravati Quantum Valley, Andhra Pradesh.

Key Focus Areas

C-DOT will focus on Quantum Communication solutions at the proposed Centre at AQV.

C-DOT's expertise in the quantum communication field will help in providing the necessary resources and skill development to emerging players in India.

It will support research and testing in the NQM (National Quantum Mission) aligned areas of Quantum Security Solutions, along with the development of PETs to ensure compliance with MeitY's Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) framework. It will also focus on cost-effective sub-component development for quantum communication systems and establish an integrated testbed for quantum security, thereby strengthening the AQV mandate, fostering a quantum-safe ecosystem, and enhancing digital privacy and data protection across the nation.

The MoU was exchanged in the presence of Nara Lokesh, Minister of IT, Government of Andhra Pradesh, during the 30th edition of CII Partnership Summit at Vizag.

