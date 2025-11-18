403
Axicom Launches EMEA Corporate Affairs & Policy Practice
(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - Axicom has launched a practice in EMEA focused on technology policy and corporate affairs, to support technology brands at key regulatory or policy inflection points.
Axicom ARC (Advocacy, Regulation & Corporate Affairs) is pitched as being for tech companies who need an“agile, bold and strategically disruptive” approach in a fast-shifting environment.
The practice will be led by Dimitri Banas (pictured), who is now EMEA head of corporate affairs and policy, as well as continuing his existing role as head of technology at Burson in Brussels.
ARC is designed for critical moments such as entering new European markets; launching in regulated categories; scaling into enterprise or public sector; preparing for funding, IPO or M&A; and responding to regulatory scrutiny or policy change, in an environment where technology policy now shapes product decisions, market entry, reputation and growth across Europe.
Axicom EMEA president Isobel Coney said:“The EU tech policy environment is shaping a wide range of decisions that clients need to make today. By integrating policy insight into our“Calculated Bravery” approach to strategy and creative, we can help clients make bold, better-informed decisions. Dimitri has built a standout tech practice in Brussels and understands the policy dynamics. He is the right leader to embed this capability across Axicom.”
Banas added:“This expanded role meets a clear client need. Technology and policy are now inseparable. Brands at inflection points need an integrated approach that pairs deep tech expertise with regulatory foresight. By combining Axicom's specialist capabilities with Burson's public affairs strength, we will help businesses navigate and influence the environment with confidence.”
Burson said the move reflected its commitment to cross-agency collaboration and talent development, as well as a coordinated approach across the WPP comms agency group to corporate affairs and policy challenges. The new practice will give Axicom clients access to Burson EMEA policy teams.
The move follows a series of new clients and expanded remits with brands worldwide where the holding company's AI marketing platform, WPP Open, was instrumental in the winx, including Mastercard, Reckitt and Heineken.
