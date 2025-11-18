GTA 6 Trailer Breaks Youtube Record
On November 17, the debut trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6 on YouTube reached an astonishing 269 million views. Nearly two years after its release, the video surpassed the trailer for Avengers: Infinity War, which had held the record for almost seven consecutive years, Azernews reports.
With this achievement, the GTA 6 trailer became the most-watched trailer in YouTube history-remarkably, it reached this milestone organically, without any paid promotion. However, the current record for the most-viewed video trailer overall is still held by the Indian film The Gold Mines of Kolar: Chapter 2, which has amassed 278 million views.
Grand Theft Auto 6 is set to launch on November 19, 2026, for PS5 and Xbox Series consoles. The upcoming criminal action game from Rockstar Games will also feature a Russian-language version, expanding its accessibility to players worldwide.
Rockstar Games is reportedly taking an unprecedented approach to realism in this installment, including fully dynamic weather systems, deeper NPC interactions, and a living, breathing city that evolves over time-a feature that could set new standards for open-world gaming.
