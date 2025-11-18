UAE To Assist Kazakhstan In Digging Into Aviation Accidents And Incidents

MENAFN - Trend News Agency). The United Arab Emirates (UAE) will assist Kazakhstan in investigating aviation accidents and incidents, Trend reports via the Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan.

A Memorandum of Understanding on aviation accident and incident investigations was signed in the UAE by Kazakhstan's Vice Minister of Transport, Talgat Lastaev, and the Director-General of the UAE Civil Aviation Authority, Saif Mohammed Al-Suwaidi.

The agreement outlines cooperation in the exchange of information, providing assistance in the investigation of aviation incidents and accidents, as well as sharing expertise on the implementation of artificial intelligence and conducting research on aviation technology.

The parties also agreed to organize joint workshops aimed at improving the skills of aviation accident investigators.

The ministry also disclosed that the Kazakhstani Parliament is presently debating a bill that would establish a Transportation Incident and Accident Investigation Center.

Furthermore, discussions have taken place to increase the volume of transit traffic, including plans to open new flights to Kazakhstan with Emirates and Fly Dubai. It is also expected that Etihad Airways will resume flights to Almaty in the first quarter of 2026.

To recall, earlier, the Civil Aviation Committee of Kazakhstan (CAC) and the Department for Investigation of Transport Accidents and Incidents reported that by September 2025, 22 aviation incidents were registered. The three incidents in August involved Air Astana aircraft: two Airbus A321s (EI-KDB) and one Boeing 767-300 (EI-KEC).