How Sathya Sai Baba's Message Of Service Influenced PM Modi's Early Leadership Path

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 18 (IANS) As India celebrates the birth centenary of Sri Sathya Sai Baba, his profound influence on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's governance philosophy comes to light.

Their bond was forged during the 2001 Gujarat earthquake, when Baba mobilised thousands of volunteers to aid survivors, embodying his creed:“Service to humanity is service to God.”

PM Modi, then an emerging leader, collaborated with Baba's teams to provide food, shelter, and medical care.

“When the earthquake struck Gujarat in 2001, Narendra Modi was not yet the Chief Minister, but he took an active role in helping with relief work. Sri Sathya Sai Baba and volunteers associated with him were also involved in the rescue efforts. He called Modi to offer guidance and support in the ongoing rescue works,” said a tweet on X by Modi Archive.

“Under Baba's direction, thousands worked tirelessly in the affected areas, showing unmatched care and compassion for every person. Baba's life was a living example of service and believed that“Maanav seva hai Madhav seva” (service to humanity is service to God),” it said.

“Once, Modi talked with Baba about the country's future. Baba smiled and told him,“The country's future is bright.” Hearing this, Modi felt his worries fade and grew confident that India's future was secure. Baba believed in the power of selfless service. His message was simple and clear to Modi: Do good, be right, serve humanity,” it added.

Today, as tributes pour in, the Gujarat response remains a blueprint for community-driven recovery.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu on Wednesday to release a commemorative coin, visit places of worship and release the 21st instalment of PM-KISAN at a farming summit, among other engagements.

On the eve of his departure, PM Modi wrote on X,“I look forward to being among my sisters and brothers of Andhra Pradesh tomorrow, 19th November, to participate in the birth centenary celebrations of Sri Satya Sai Baba in Puttaparthi.”

He also highlighted Sri Sathya Sai Baba's life and efforts towards community service and the spiritual awakening of society.

According to PM Modi's schedule for Wednesday, he will visit the holy shrine and Mahasamadhi of Bhagwan Sri Sathya Sai Baba in Puttaparthi, Andhra Pradesh, to offer his obeisance and pay respects at around 10 a.m.

At around 10.30 a.m., the Prime Minister will participate in the Centenary Celebrations of Bhagwan Sri Sathya Sai Baba, said a statement.