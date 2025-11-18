QRDI Council Celebrates Young Scholars At 17Th UREP Awards

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Research, Innovation, and Development (QRDI) Council has successfully completed the 17th Undergraduate Research Experience Program (UREP) competition, at Hamad Bin Khalifa University Research Complex. The UREP competition works to encourage both undergraduate students and faculty members to improve their research and enhance their academic portfolios.

This year the participation in UREP varied, with students from six academic institutions in Qatar including: Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar, Qatar University, Texas A&M University in Qatar, Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar, University of Doha for Science and Technology, and Georgetown University School of Foreign Service in Qatar.

The projects presented by participating institutions covered an impressive range of innovative research areas from creating a smart robot that helps with elbow rehabilitation using muscle signals, studying how to make the blue ammonia supply chain more sustainable, and using nanocellulose from date pits as a natural coating to keep strawberries fresh for longer. Other projects featured a drone system that cleans and monitors solar panels, and a special bandage made with natural oils to fight antibiotic-resistant bacteria.

This year in the oral presentations, Ahmad Hamdan, Lubna Zar, Waqar Mogassabi, Mohannad Abu Haweeleh, Dima Nasrallah, and Menatalla ElBadway from Qatar University, secured first place in the oral presentation category with their project titled Antibacterial and Antibiofilm Activity of Novel Nanofibers Bandage Formulated with Juniperus Communis Essential Oil Targeting Antibiotic Resistant Bacterial Strains.

In second place, Diram Tabaa, Abrar Tasneem Abir, Deep Chandra, Devang Acharya, Sai Lingampalli, and Rama Sulaiman from Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar were awarded for their project HyBrush: A Hybrid UAV Brushing System for PV Monitoring and Cleaning.

Third place went to Hamad Al Mannaei, Hajar Nasr, Bader Aldelayel, Talal AlTamimi, Hiba Ibrahim, and Noor Hazim from the University of Doha for Science and Technology for their project on the Hybrid Life Cycle Sustainability Assessment of Blue Ammonia Supply Chain.

Aysha Al-Mudahka, Senior Program Director at QRDI Council said:“This competition serves as a valuable platform for nurturing young research talent, empowering participants to develop impactful projects that contribute to Qatar's national vision. As we conclude the 17th cycle of UREP and the 9th edition of the BRIO Awards, we take pride in QRDI Council's continued commitment to fostering innovation and research excellence over the past 17 years. The quality of the projects presented this year reflects the strong potential of our young researchers to drive real-world impact and advance Qatar's research ecosystem.”