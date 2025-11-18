Kejriwal, Mann In Srinagar For Guru Tegh Bahadar Martyrdom Day Event

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal attended a "Kirtan Darbar" at Gurdwara Chatti Patshahi in Srinagar on Tuesday. Ministers of the Punjab Cabinet were also present.

Commemorating Guru Tegh Bahadar's Martyrdom

Kejriwal told reporters that the Punjab Govt is organising functions at Anandpur Sahib on the occasion of the 350th martyrdom day of Guru Tegh Bahadar. "I invite people everywhere in the world" "More and more people should be a part of this and honour his supreme martyrdom. I consider myself really fortunate to have had the opportunity to come to such a holy place. To initiate the Yatra that begins for Anandpur Sahib tomorrow (Wednesday), I am here with Mann sahab. I received the opportunity to be a part of it. I consider myself highly fortunate..."

Yatra to Anandpur Sahib

CM Mann said that a jathha will leave here for Anandpur Sahib tomorrow (Wednesday) "The jathha will include Kashmiri Pandits too...The jathha will pass through Jammu, Pathankot, Hoshiarpur, Dasuya and Garhshankar to finally reach Anandpur Sahib on 22nd November. Three more such jathhas will leave from Amritsar Sahib, Damdama Sahib and Tarn Taran Sahib, and all these jathhas will come together on November 22-23"

Grand Convention Planned

He said that a major convention will be held in remembrance of Guru Sahib on November 23-24 "An all-faith convention will also be held. Kirtan will also be held. There will be a drone show, a light and sound show to tell people about his life...Historic decisions, that were never taken before, will be taken in the convention," he added.

Legacy of Guru Tegh Bahadur

Guru Tegh Bahadur, born in Amritsar in 1621 to Guru Hargobind and Mata Nanki, is remembered for his profound spiritual teachings and ultimate sacrifice. He laid down his life to uphold the principles of religious freedom and human dignity. Beyond the Sikh community, Guru Tegh Bahadur's teachings offer universal messages of courage, compassion, and unwavering commitment to justice. His martyrdom stands as a symbol of resistance against oppression, and his life continues to inspire the pursuit of peace, tolerance, and equality. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)