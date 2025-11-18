Eon Collaborates With Microsoft To Turn Database Backups Into A Growth Engine For Enterprises

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Eon integration with Microsoft Fabric and Microsoft OneLake eliminates costly data duplication, turning database backups into live, queryable assets for AI and analytics

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eon, a leader in automating and activating cloud database backups, today announced a new integration with Microsoft Fabric and Microsoft OneLake, enabling enterprises to cut cloud storage costs by up to 50% while accelerating analytics, AI/ML training, and business intelligence through instant access to backup data.

Data and AI-powered enterprises must backup their data assets to protect from corruptions, human error, and security threats. Due to this requirement, enterprises are forced to create and maintain multiple copies of the same data for backup and for analytics and AI, greatly increasing cloud storage costs and operational complexity. With this integration, Fabric customers can instantly access their Eon-protected data stored in Microsoft Azure or other cloud providers through Microsoft OneLake, Fabric's unified data lake using open data formats, without duplicating data or running complex ETL pipelines.

“The economics of cloud data management just fundamentally changed,” said Ofir Ehrlich, CEO and co-founder of Eon.“We're turning the most secure copy of a company's data - the backup - into a live, usable asset. It's a breakthrough that delivers instant data access, accelerates data team velocity, and lowers cloud spend, all without compromising security."

Eon-managed data is automatically visible in Fabric and AI Foundry, as well as third-party engines using the OneLake Table APIs and Apache Iceberg, giving teams instant access without additional setup. The data remains protected and governed, following Fabric's highest security standards, ensuring organizations retain strict access oversight.

“Regularly backing up operational databases is a recommended best practice for all our customers,” said Dipti Borkar, VP & GM of Microsoft OneLake and ISV Ecosystem at Microsoft.“With Eon's integration with Microsoft OneLake, customers can securely connect and query their backup data via Microsoft Fabric, Power BI, or any engine that integrates with OneLake, unlocking insights faster and achieving measurable cost savings all while enhancing the overall value of data for business intelligence and AI.”

Eon's integration with Microsoft OneLake is available now in public preview. Learn more at .

About Eon

Eon is the leader in autonomous cloud backup and data resilience, providing instant access to enterprises' largest unused data source – their cloud backups – to unlock their true potential and make them immediately useful for AI and analytics. As the first cloud-native cloud backup posture management (CBPM) platform, Eon automates and converts complex and costly cloud backup into a unified, queryable data lake, enabling fast and easy data recovery, simplifying compliance, and powering deep analytics. Founded by the team behind CloudEndure (acquired by Amazon) and AWS's disaster recovery services, Eon is backed by Sequoia, Lightspeed, Greenoaks, BOND, and dozens of industry leaders. For more information and to learn more, please visit .

