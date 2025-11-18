Itron Expands Presence In United Kingdom Water Sector With New Cybletm 5 Contract

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Northumbrian Water to Deploy 330,000 Itron Water Endpoints by 2029 in the Northeast Region

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash., Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating new ways for utilities and cities to manage energy and water, is collaborating with Northumbrian Water Limited (NWL), a leading water provider in northeast England, to modernize the utility's water distribution system. NWL will deploy 330,000 Itron Aquadis+ volumetric water meters equipped with Cyble 5 multi-connectivity communication modules by 2029 to easily and efficiently capture accurate data and manage their water network. The collaboration with NWL marks Itron's third Cyble 5 contract in the U.K, highlighting Itron's momentum and growing presence in the U.K. water sector.

Water utilities in the U.K. are subject to strict water leak reduction goals set by Ofwat, the water sector regulator in England and Wales. These goals have prompted several water utilities such as NWL to upgrade their infrastructure and digitally transform their service territories by deploying Itron's Cyble 5 solution. Deployment of the Itron water meters and Cyble 5 modules for NWL is currently underway and is expected to be completed by 2029.

As part of NWL's Business Plan for 2025 to 2030, the utility aims to maintain its top position for customer service in the England water sector, as well as to ensure a reliable and consistent water supply for the future. To achieve this, NWL is deploying water endpoints equipped with multi-connectivity communication modules. Connected through the LoRaWAN network provided by Itron partner Connexin, the solution enables seamless communication between water customers and the utility. Water meter data is collected at hourly intervals, with 15-minute intervals between 1 and 3 a.m., to improve leakage reporting and enhance billing accuracy through precise data collection. This also enables NWL to sponsor educational campaigns that encourage consumers to reduce water usage and help create a more sustainable environment.

“Itron's Cyble 5 solution helps Northumbrian Water empower our customers with near real-time data on their water usage, helping them make informed decisions to conserve water and reduce their bills. At the same time, it allows us to detect and repair leaks more quickly, minimise water loss and disruptions, and ensure the long-term sustainability of water resources helping to protect the environment for future generations," said Gary Adams, Head of Metering Operations at Northumbrian Water Limited.

“Utilities continue to seek innovative ways to conserve earth's most precious resource – water. The focus of these water initiatives tends to be around reducing leaks, especially in the U.K., where Ofwat has encouraged water utilities to reduce leaks by 50% from a 2017-18 baseline by the year 2050,” said Justin Patrick, senior vice president of Device Solutions at Itron.“Itron is supportive of these efforts to reduce leaks across the U.K. water sector. Our work with NWL, Severn Trent Water and Yorkshire Water, involves deploying over a million Itron water meters equipped with Cyble 5 across the regions. Our water solutions enable utilities to reduce non-revenue water, gain better insights into water consumption from their customers and create a modernized, efficient water operating system.”

At Connexin, we're proud to be supporting Northumbrian Water's digital transformation by delivering the resilient and scalable LoRaWAN® network underpinning this rollout,” said Dan Preece, vice president of Water & Utilities at Connexin.“By enabling reliable, real-time connectivity across hundreds of thousands of water meters, our infrastructure is helping NWL unlock actionable insights, reduce leakage, and build a more sustainable water system for the communities they serve. This collaboration demonstrates the power of smart infrastructure to address critical environmental challenges while enhancing customer outcomes

Cyble 5 communication modules easily transform mechanical meters into communicating devices to keep operations running smoothly - while ensuring accurate billing and maximizing revenue. To learn more, see the product brochure.

About Itron

Itron is a proven global leader in energy, water, smart city, IIoT and intelligent infrastructure services. For utilities, cities and society, we build innovative systems, create new efficiencies, connect communities, encourage conservation and increase resourcefulness. By safeguarding our invaluable natural resources today and tomorrow, we improve the quality of life for people around the world. Join us: .

Itron®, the Itron Logo, Aquadis, and Cyble are registered trademarks of Itron, Inc in the United States and/or other countries and regions. All third-party trademarks are property of their respective owners and any usage herein does not suggest or imply any relationship between Itron and the third party unless expressly stated.

