China, Japan Officials Discuss Taiwan Issue in Beijing
(MENAFN) Senior officials from China and Japan met in Beijing on Tuesday to ease rising diplomatic strains following remarks on Taiwan by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.
The discussions involved Masaaki Kanai, head of the Japanese Foreign Ministry's Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau, and his Chinese counterpart Liu, media reported. Tokyo is seeking to defuse a diplomatic dispute that has already begun affecting tourism, education, and the entertainment sectors between the two nations.
Earlier this month, Takaichi stated that any Chinese military action against Taiwan, including a naval blockade, could constitute a "survival-threatening situation," giving Japan the right to exercise collective self-defense. Beijing strongly condemned the comments and demanded their retraction.
Regarding Tuesday's talks, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told reporters that the Chinese delegation "once again lodged serious protest over wrongful remarks" of Takaichi with the visiting Japanese side.
The spokeswoman further stated that the remarks by the Japanese prime minister "seriously violate international law," and stressed that Tokyo should "stop making provocations on issues concerning China."
Mao added that Takaichi's remarks "seriously violate" the spirit of the political documents between China and Japan and "cause fundamental damage to the political foundation."
Amid rising tensions, Japanese business leader Yoshinobu Tsutsui urged “constructive dialogue toward a solution” with Beijing, noting that “many (Japanese) companies are active in China,” according to media.
In response to the controversy, China has advised its citizens to avoid traveling to Japan, while Japan’s top government spokesman, Minoru Kihara, reiterated Tuesday that Tokyo remains "open to all kinds of dialogue" with Beijing.
Separately, Japan’s Embassy in Beijing advised Japanese nationals in China "to work to secure their safety ... in view of the situation, including local media reports about the recent bilateral ties," according to media.
Meanwhile, Beijing announced that Chinese Premier Li Qiang does not plan to meet Takaichi in South Africa during the upcoming Group of 20 leaders’ summit.
