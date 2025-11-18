403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Indonesia, Japan Strengthen Diplomatic, Defense Ties
(MENAFN) Indonesia and Japan convened a joint session on Monday involving their foreign and defense ministers in Tokyo, during which both nations agreed to enhance their bilateral collaboration.
Japan’s Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu and Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi hosted Indonesian counterparts, Foreign Minister Sugiono and Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin, for the discussions.
This meeting represented the first gathering of its kind since the inauguration of Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s Cabinet last month.
The four ministers examined matters related to bilateral security and defense cooperation, regional challenges, and joint efforts in the international sphere, according to a statement issued by the Japanese Foreign Ministry.
Both parties “confirmed their commitment to further reinforcing the cooperation between the two countries with a view to maintaining and strengthening the free and open international order based on the rule of law,” the statement added.
The discussion also addressed global issues, with the ministers agreeing to collaborate “toward the early recovery and reconstruction of Gaza and the realization of a two-state solution.”
On the situation in Myanmar, the four officials expressed “serious concern over the deteriorating situation and reaffirmed the close coordination on this matter.”
Japan’s Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu and Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi hosted Indonesian counterparts, Foreign Minister Sugiono and Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin, for the discussions.
This meeting represented the first gathering of its kind since the inauguration of Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s Cabinet last month.
The four ministers examined matters related to bilateral security and defense cooperation, regional challenges, and joint efforts in the international sphere, according to a statement issued by the Japanese Foreign Ministry.
Both parties “confirmed their commitment to further reinforcing the cooperation between the two countries with a view to maintaining and strengthening the free and open international order based on the rule of law,” the statement added.
The discussion also addressed global issues, with the ministers agreeing to collaborate “toward the early recovery and reconstruction of Gaza and the realization of a two-state solution.”
On the situation in Myanmar, the four officials expressed “serious concern over the deteriorating situation and reaffirmed the close coordination on this matter.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment